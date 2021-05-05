Xfinity Live! will reopen to sports fans this spring

Great news for sports fans who have missed being able to watch games at Xfinity Live! by the stadiums in South Philly.

The venue temporarily closed in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now ready to reopen. Xfinity Live! will welcome guests back beginning Tuesday, May 18.

The 50,000-square-foot venue's NBC Sports Arena has more than 100 TVs, including a 32-foot LED screen, in addition to plenty of outdoor and patio seating. When it reopens later this month, the Arena will have new menu items, along with the expected beer and cocktails.

Courtesy of/Xfinity Live! The new NBC Sports Arena menu for 2021.

PBR Philly inside Xfinity Live! also will reopen. The country bar includes a mechanical bull, but it's not clear whether the ride will be up and running this May.

Starting Friday, indoor seating at restaurants in Philadelphia will increase from 25% capacity to 50%. Restaurants that have already met the health department's enhanced ventilation standards will be able to increase from 50% to 75%.

Pennsylvania will remove COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day, but Philadelphia has not yet committed to following the state's timeline for easing restrictions.

When it reopens, Xfinity Live! will follow CDC guidelines and COVID safety measures.