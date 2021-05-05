More Events:

May 05, 2021

Xfinity Live! will reopen to sports fans this spring

The NBC Sports Arena has a new menu and offers plenty of TVs to watch games

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Venues
Xfinity Live! reopening Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Xfinity Live! is ready to welcome back sports fans eager to watch games on the venue's many TVs, while enjoying beer and bar food.

Great news for sports fans who have missed being able to watch games at Xfinity Live! by the stadiums in South Philly.

The venue temporarily closed in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now ready to reopen. Xfinity Live! will welcome guests back beginning Tuesday, May 18.

RELATED: Center City Restaurant Week 2021 | Morgan's Pier set to reopen for 10th season

The 50,000-square-foot venue's NBC Sports Arena has more than 100 TVs, including a 32-foot LED screen, in addition to plenty of outdoor and patio seating. When it reopens later this month, the Arena will have new menu items, along with the expected beer and cocktails.

Xfinity Live! NBC Sports Arena menuCourtesy of/Xfinity Live!

The new NBC Sports Arena menu for 2021.


PBR Philly inside Xfinity Live! also will reopen. The country bar includes a mechanical bull, but it's not clear whether the ride will be up and running this May.

Starting Friday, indoor seating at restaurants in Philadelphia will increase from 25% capacity to 50%. Restaurants that have already met the health department's enhanced ventilation standards will be able to increase from 50% to 75%.

Pennsylvania will remove COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day, but Philadelphia has not yet committed to following the state's timeline for easing restrictions.

When it reopens, Xfinity Live! will follow CDC guidelines and COVID safety measures.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

