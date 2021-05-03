More Events:

May 03, 2021

Center City Restaurant Week 2021: More than 50 restaurants participating this May

Make a reservation to dine out this spring in Philadelphia

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Center City Restaurant Week C. Smyth/Visit Philadelphia™

Friends can get together to dine indoors or outdoors during Center City District Restaurant Week from May 17-28. Pictured above is a meal at Amada, one of the many participating restaurants.

Center City District Restaurant Week will return in May.

Restaurants will offer multicourse lunches for $20 and dinners for $35 to enjoy indoors or outdoors at the restaurant, or to take home.

RELATED: Normandy Farm's upscale barbecue series includes pig roast, clam bake and crab fest | Insomnia Cookies opens sweets speakeasy in South Philly

Some participating restaurants include Bleu Sushi, The Wayward, La Viola, Fork, Amada, Mercato, Panorama, Estia, Veda and Spice Finch. All of the Restaurant Week menus are now available to view.

Reservations for in-person dining are encouraged through OpenTable, or by contacting the restaurant directly. The dining deals will be offered from Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 28.

Cocktails featuring Maker's Mark 46 Bourbon and Roku Gin will be highlighted by participants during Restaurant Week.

Also, Center City District is running a contest that you can enter for a chance to win dinner once a month for a year. Four grand prize winners will receive 12 $50 gift cards to select Center City restaurants.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

