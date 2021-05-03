Normandy Farm's upscale barbecue series includes pig roast, clam bake and crab fest

Normandy Farm in Blue Bell is bringing back its Craft and 'Que series, which includes four different outdoor upscale barbecues this year.

The first is coming up in May, but is already sold out. There will be one in June, July and September, as well. Each event includes plenty to eat and drink, plus live music.

June's event will be centered around a pig roast. Victory Brewing Co. will provide all-you-can-drink beer to pair with a spit-roasted whole pig. There also will be a build-your-own burger bar, garlic marinated shrimp, chipotle pulled pork, baby back ribs, smoked sausages, pesto salmon and a range of sides.

The following month there will be a summer clam bake with Cape May Brewing Co. The event's seafood bar will be stocked with steamed clams and mussels, garlic grilled shrimp, mustard-glazed salmon and tropical cod skewers. There will be bowls of clam chowder, baby back ribs, grilled sausage and chipotle-barbecue chicken, too. Sides will include corn on the cob, maple baked beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, garlic bread and a variety of salads.

Then in September, Normandy Farm will host a crab fest with platters of Maryland hard shell crabs and Evil Genius Beer Co.'s seasonal brews. In addition to unlimited crabs, the event will feature a buffet of crab cakes with aioli, pineapple grilled chicken, honey-barbecue glazed ribs, pulled pork sliders, garlic grilled shrimp, grilled summer vegetables, sides and salads.

Wine also will be available at each month's barbecue, in addition to beer from the featured brewery.

Tickets are $79 per person, or $99 if you upgrade to the open bar option. There's a minimum of four guests per table and a maximum of eight.

More details on the exact menu for each barbecue and who is performing are available on the Craft and 'Que page. Normandy Farm is located at 1401 Morris Road in Blue Bell.