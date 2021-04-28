Insomnia Cookies opens sweets speakeasy in South Philly

Insomnia Cookies has opened its first-ever CookieLab in East Passyunk.

The speakeasy-style spot is a regular storefront with a secret room behind a bookcase.

Courtesy of/Insomnia Cookies Inside the CookieLab in South Philly.

their own cookies and over-the-top milkshakes.

The hidden CookieLab offers desert lovers the unique opportunity to customize Insomnia Cookies' menu by creating

To enter the secret room within the seemingly normal Insomnia Cookies shop, you'll need to know the secret password. You can find it on the company's Instagram account.

The CookieLab is located at 833 Wharton St., across from Pat’s and Geno’s.





