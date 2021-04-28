Insomnia Cookies opens sweets speakeasy in South Philly

April 28, 2021
Insomnia Cookies has opened its first-ever CookieLab in East Passyunk.
The speakeasy-style spot is a regular storefront with a secret room behind a bookcase.
To enter the secret room within the seemingly normal Insomnia Cookies shop, you'll need to know the secret password. You can find it on the company's Instagram account.
The CookieLab is located at 833 Wharton St., across from Pat’s and Geno’s.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.