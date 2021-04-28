More Events:

April 28, 2021

Insomnia Cookies opens sweets speakeasy in South Philly

The CookieLab lets you fully customize your order

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The CookieLab offers treats Insomnia Cookies fans can’t get anywhere else.

Insomnia Cookies has opened its first-ever CookieLab in East Passyunk.

The speakeasy-style spot is a regular storefront with a secret room behind a bookcase.

Inside the CookieLab in South Philly.

The hidden CookieLab offers desert lovers the unique opportunity to customize Insomnia Cookies' menu by creating their own cookies and over-the-top milkshakes.

To enter the secret room within the seemingly normal Insomnia Cookies shop, you'll need to know the secret password. You can find it on the company's Instagram account.

The CookieLab is located at 833 Wharton St., across from Pat’s and Geno’s.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

