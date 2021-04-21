More Events:

April 21, 2021

Sisterly Love Food Fair coming to East Market on Mother's Day weekend

Support women-owned businesses at the pop-up in Center City

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sisterly Love Food Fair Courtesy of/for PhillyVoice

Sisterly Love Food Fair is coming back to Center City for Mother's Day Weekend.

The Sisterly Love Food Fair has been popping up throughout Philly this spring selling all kinds of goods from local female chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs.

On Saturday, May 8 – the day before Mother's Day – the market will head to Center City.

RELATED: Mother's Day high tea offered at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Those interested in shopping the Sisterly Love Food Fair for gifts for mom (or anyone else!) can stop by East Market between noon and 4 p.m. A few of the vendors that will be there include Charcuterie Chic, The Chai Bar, Maker Missya and High Street Hospitality, among others.

The event also is a fun activity to enjoy with mom. There will be live music and a Lil Pop Shop food truck, plus beer tastings from Iron Hill Brewery, one of the businesses located at East Market.

Jazz artist Luke O’Reilly will play during the Sisterly Love Citywide Food Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be live jazz every Saturday through May, also.

For more details on dates, locations and vendors for the Sisterly Love Food Fair, visit their Instagram or Facebook.

