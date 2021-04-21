Mother's Day high tea offered at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

April 21, 2021
Assembly Rooftop Lounge at The Logan Hotel is known for its views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Logan Circle.
In honor of Mother's Day, you can treat mom to a special day at the upscale rooftop bar for high tea with cocktails, mocktails, finger sandwiches and a front row seat to the sweeping views.
Two of the craft cocktail offerings are Frosé Tea, made with apple brandy, lime, raspberry-chamomile shrub and rosé; and Sunshine, made with Tito's vodka, mango, bergamot-fennel tea, lemon and sparkling rosé.
Reservations are required and can be made online. Each reservation will have a 90-minute time limit. Also, since it's an outdoor venue, high tea on the rooftop will be weather permitting.
High tea will be offered on Sunday, May 9, between noon and 2 p.m. There are two different packages available, both named for phrases you've probably heard from mom plenty of times before.
There's the "Because I said so!" package, priced at $55 per person, and the "I'm not asking you, I'm telling you!" package, priced at $40 per person.
