More Events:

April 21, 2021

Mother's Day high tea offered at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

You and mom can check out great views of the Franklin Institute, Free Library and Philadelphia Museum of Art

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Mother's Day
High Tea at Assembly Rooftop Lounge Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Assembly Rooftop Lounge at The Logan Hotel is doing something special this Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9. Moms can enjoy views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway while sipping on cocktails and eating finger sandwiches during high tea.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge at The Logan Hotel is known for its views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Logan Circle.

In honor of Mother's Day, you can treat mom to a special day at the upscale rooftop bar for high tea with cocktails, mocktails, finger sandwiches and a front row seat to the sweeping views.

RELATED: Moms with impressive baking skills can test them out during Mother's Day class | Celebrate Mother's Day with cocktail class at New Liberty Distillery

Two of the craft cocktail offerings are Frosé Tea, made with apple brandy, lime, raspberry-chamomile shrub and rosé; and Sunshine, made with Tito's vodka, mango, bergamot-fennel tea, lemon and sparkling rosé.

Reservations are required and can be made online. Each reservation will have a 90-minute time limit. Also, since it's an outdoor venue, high tea on the rooftop will be weather permitting.

High tea will be offered on Sunday, May 9, between noon and 2 p.m. There are two different packages available, both named for phrases you've probably heard from mom plenty of times before.

There's the "Because I said so!" package, priced at $55 per person, and the "I'm not asking you, I'm telling you!" package, priced at $40 per person.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Mother's Day Philadelphia Gifts Bars Holiday Rooftop Beer Gardens

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Roseman can't draft, Wentz can't handle adversity, Hurts can't be counted out
Jalen-Hurts-Howie-Roseman_121320_usat

Illness

Human challenge trials may advance knowledge of COVID-19, but they remain controversial
COVID Human Challenge Trials

Streaming

Atlantic City-filmed 'Army of the Dead' highlights new titles coming to Netflix next month
Army of the Dead Netflix

Social Justice

Philadelphia reacts to Chauvin conviction: 'The only right and just verdict'
George Floyd Philadelphia

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' initial win-loss over-unders, and other NFL odds
041821JalenHurts

Entertainment

Outdoor movie nights to return to Schuylkill Banks
Schuylkill Banks movies

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved