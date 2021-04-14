Moms with impressive baking skills can test them out during Mother's Day class

Moms who love to bake will enjoy this Mother's Day cooking class with Abby Dahan, the executive pastry chef at Parc and founder of The Bake School.

The class will be taught virtually on Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m. Since the class is a few days before Mother's Day, you can gift mom a fun activity and still give her a well-deserved break from cooking on the actual holiday.

Dahan will instruct on how to bake a fraisier cake, which is a classic French dessert made with fresh strawberries.



The class isn't for new bakers, since participants will need to have a supply of baking tools at home, including a KitchenAid mixer. But if mom is up for a challenge, then she'll enjoy the experience.

The cost to join in the virtual event is $40.