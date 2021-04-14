More Events:

April 14, 2021

Moms with impressive baking skills can test them out during Mother's Day class

The advanced baking class is being taught by an executive pastry chef

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Mother's Day baking class Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Moms can learn to make a French fraisier cake during a virtual class taught by Abby Dahan, the executive pastry chef at Parc and founder of The Bake School.

Moms who love to bake will enjoy this Mother's Day cooking class with Abby Dahan, the executive pastry chef at Parc and founder of The Bake School.

The class will be taught virtually on Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m. Since the class is a few days before Mother's Day, you can gift mom a fun activity and still give her a well-deserved break from cooking on the actual holiday.

Dahan will instruct on how to bake a fraisier cake, which is a classic French dessert made with fresh strawberries.

The class isn't for new bakers, since participants will need to have a supply of baking tools at home, including a KitchenAid mixer. But if mom is up for a challenge, then she'll enjoy the experience.

The cost to join in the virtual event is $40.

Sinead Cummings
