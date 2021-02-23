More Culture:

February 23, 2021

Philly pastry chef who won 'Chopped Sweets' opens business

The Bake School teaches the basics of French baking

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Bake School Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Chef Abby Dahan will teach the basics of French baking at The Bake School.

After seven years as executive chef at Parc in Rittenhouse, Abby Dahan is opening The Bake School.

Her new business will teach private classes to those who are looking to learn the basics of French baking, as well as team building classes.

Dahan is a Food Network "Chopped Sweets" 2020 champion and also was a Food Network "Sweet Genius" finalist in 2013.

"Chopped Sweets" is a spinoff of the popular show "Chopped," where chefs compete against each other to make the best dishes with surprise ingredients and limited time.

Dahan attended Gregoire Ferrandi, one of the top pastry schools in Paris, and apprenticed at the famed Gerard Mulot.

"I developed a love for food and sweets from a very young age," Dahan said. "After high school, I decided to go back to France to pursue my new dream of becoming a pastry chef. All these years later and it was the best decision I ever made, and it's now time for me to expand what I do."

More information The Bake School's classes can be found online.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

