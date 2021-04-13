More Events:

April 13, 2021

Celebrate Mother's Day with cocktail class at New Liberty Distillery

Learn to mix two drinks with mom at the spirit-maker's South Kensington outdoor garden

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
New Liberty Distillery is hosting three outdoor cocktail classes on Sunday, May 9.

If your mom is a cool mom, not a regular mom, then sign up for a Mother's Day cocktail class you can enjoy together.

South Kensington's New Liberty Distillery is celebrating the holiday by hosting three classes on Sunday, May 9.

RELATED: Food Truck Frenzy at Linvilla Orchards includes lots to eat, plus beer and music | What to expect at the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park

They will take place at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. During each one-hour session, attendees will learn how to create two delicious libations: the Aviation, made with Snug Harbor gin, Liberty Belle Crème de Violette liqueur, Liberty Belle Sour Cherry liqueur and lemon juice; and the Lucky Lavender Fizz, using Snug Harbor gin, Kinsey triple sec, lavender syrup, egg white, clarified lemon juice and club soda. 

Each class will take place in the outdoor cocktail garden on-site at New Liberty Distillery, at 1431 N. Cadwallader St.

Those interested in the Mother's Day event can register online. The price is $125 and includes admission for two and all ingredients needed for the class. Members of the New Liberty Distillery Spirits Club will receive a discount on admission.

