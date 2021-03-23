More Events:

March 23, 2021

Food Truck Frenzy at Linvilla Orchards includes lots to eat, plus beer and music

Enjoy the springtime weather while exploring the Delaware County attraction

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
There will be many options available from a variety of food trucks parked at Linvilla Orchards on April 24. Visitors can enjoy the bites, sip on beer and listen to live music. For kids, there will be face painting and pony rides.

Linvilla Orchards in Media, Delaware County, is inviting food trucks back to the grounds this spring.

There will be pizza, sliders, barbecue and sweet treats for sale, as well as dishes highlighting Mexican, Asian and other cuisines.

Harvest Ridge Winery and Ship Bottom Brewery will have beverages to pair with the many food options available. 

The festival, aptly called the Spring Food Truck Frenzy, will take place on Saturday, April 24. It will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will take place rain or shine. Linvilla is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with all the delicious food truck treats, the outdoor festival will have music, hayrides, pony rides and face painting.

While visiting, guests can check out the many other things that Linvilla has to offer, too. There's a barnyard with animals ranging from goats to horses to peacocks, as well as on-site fishing, with no fishing licenses required.

Linvilla also has a garden center filled with flowers and plants to purchase and take home, and a market and bakery with fresh produce, pies, breads and seasonal goodies. For the 21-plus crowd, Ship Bottom's beer garden is open Saturdays and Sundays.

If you choose to stop by ahead of the Food Truck Frenzy, there are also Easter activities for families to enjoy, including a hayride to Bunnyland.

Linvilla is located at 137 W. Knowlton Road in Media.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

