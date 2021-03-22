More Events:

March 22, 2021

South Street teams up with local artists for free Easter egg hunt

Isaiah Zagar designed one of the 25 wooden eggs hidden along the commercial strip

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Easter egg hunt Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV/from Pexels

South Street has partnered with 25 artists, high school students and business owners to host an Easter egg hunt. The wooden eggs will be hidden throughout the district for locals to find and share for a chance to win a gift certificate.

This spring, look for wooden eggs designed by local artists during the South Street Egg Hunt, organized by the South Street Headhouse District.

The eggs will be displayed in the windows of businesses from Monday, March 29, through Easter on Sunday, April 4.

RELATED: Easter brunch at Elmwood Park Zoo includes photo with the Easter Bunny

The eggs were created by local street artists, including Isaiah Zagar of Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, business owners and students from the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, better known as CAPA.

The South Street Egg Hunt is taking place in lieu of the annual Easter Promenade, which has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was canceled last year, as well.

To enter the contest, download a copy of the official South Street Egg Hunt map. Find the eggs and share photos on Instagram using the hashtag #SouthStreetEggHunt. Three winners will be randomly selected to win $50 gift certificates to the South Street businesses of their choosing.

The winners will be selected and announced Monday, April 5, on Instagram

"We are looking forward to having people support the 400 businesses in our district, including several that have opened since the start of the pandemic," said Michael Harris, executive director of the South Street Headhouse District.

