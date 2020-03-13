Philadelphia's 89th Easter Promenade is canceled

As coronavirus concerns grow, holiday celebrations shrink. Many St. Patrick's Day events, including the city's 250th parade, have been canceled, while parties, like the annual bash at McGillin's Olde Ale House, have been significantly modified.

With Easter weeks away, celebrations for the holiday on Sunday, April 12, also are being updated.

South Street Headhouse District announced that the Easter Promenade, one of Philly's oldest and largest Easter traditions, has been canceled. 2020 would have marked the event's 89th year.

On Thursday, city officials banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people for the next 30 days.

During the annual Easter Promenade, families dress up in their Easter best to parade from the corner of South Street and East Passyunk Avenue to Headhouse Square.

The master of ceremonies, Henri David, leads the crowd of thousands down the street to the stage, where the Best Dressed contest takes place.

This year, David won't get to strut his stuff in an elaborate, handmade costume, or crown a winner in the "Razzle Dazzle" category.

It's also to be expected that community Easter egg hunts will be canceled this spring.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 and other germs, the CDC recommends thoroughly washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, staying home if you're sick, covering your mouth if you sneeze or cough, and avoiding touching your face.

