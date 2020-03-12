More News:

March 12, 2020

Philadelphia Archbishop Perez: Catholics do not have to attend mass as coronavirus spreads

The decision comes as the city tells residents to avoid gatherings even as small as 250 people for the next 30 days

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Archdiocese of Philadelphia Coronavirus
Archdiocese of Philadelphia coronavirus Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez gave archdiocese Catholic dispensation from attending Mass on Sunday as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. Churches will remain open for those who wish to attend.

Catholics in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are excused from attending Mass as the coronavirus continues to spread across the region, though churches will remain open, Archbishop Nelson Perez announced Thursday.

"Effective immediately, and until further notice, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, I have dispensed the faithful of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass," Perez said in a statement. "Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend."

The last time anything close to such a dispensation from attending Mass was provided to Philly Catholics was in January 2016, ahead of a snowstorm that had been forecast to drop at least a foot of snow on the region.

  • SYMPTOMS: Coronavirus vs. Other respiratory illnesses
  • CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS
      • Fever
      • Cough
      • Shortness of breath
  • SEASONAL ALLERGY SYMPTOMS
      • Itchy eyes
      • Stuffy nose
      • Sneezing
  • INFLUENZA SYMPTOMS
      • Fever
      • Cough
      • Body aches
      • Fatigue
      • Chills
      • Headache
      • More possibilities: sneezing, stuffy nose and a sore throat
  • COMMON COLD SYMPTOMS
      • Sneezing
      • Stuffy nose
      • Sore throat
      • More possibilities: coughing, slight aches, fatigue, fever
  • Anyone with coronavirus symptoms should stay home and call their doctor. More information can be found on the CDC's website. Philly residents can text "COVIDPHL" to 888777 for updates on the coronavirus.

The announcement from the archbishop came Thursday after Philadelphia officials said that for the next 30 days gatherings of 1,000 people in the city are prohibited, and it is recommend residents avoid gatherings of more than 250 people such as religious services and sporting events.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf warned residents of Montgomery County to avoid large gatherings, among other precautions as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in the region. Montgomery County – which had 13 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday – is part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, along with Delaware, Chester, Bucks and Philadelphia counties.

In Montgomery County, all schools, universities, community centers, gyms, non-essential retail stores, and entertainment venues have been ordered to close by the state for at least two weeks. The restrictions are set to go into effect Friday, Wolf said.

While Philadelphia has only one confirmed coronavirus case thus far, dozens of test results are pending and city officials expect additional cases to arise. The state of Pennsylvania currently has 22 coronavirus cases.

There are more than 1,500 cases of the coronavirus in the United States and 39 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to the New York Times.

More than 132,000 people around the world have contracted COVID-19, and there have been almost 5,000 worldwide deaths, so far. The majority of these cases and deaths have occurred in mainland China.

The virus has been detected in over 110 countries. Along with China and the U.S., the virus has spread quickly in Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, France, Germany, Japan, and Norway.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Archdiocese of Philadelphia Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers never should've played that game last night — but it's too late now
Sixers-fan_031217_usat

Investigations

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers
Pennsylvania State Police car

Illness

Coronavirus and colleges: Penn, Temple, West Chester U. switch to online classes for rest of spring semester
Philly Coronavirus Universities

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' top 10 free agent targets
031220BreshadPerriman

Food & Drink

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen opens at Franklin's Table Food Hall
PaperMill opens at Franklin's Table Food Hall

Food & Drink

Porta hosting Irish coffee competition to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Irish coffee competition at Porta for St. Patrick's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved