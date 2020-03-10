Amid coronavirus outbreak: Penn preps to switch to virtual classes; Drexel students to take finals online

Universities in the Philadelphia area are preparing to take significant safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus on campus during the coming weeks and months.

In the wake of the region's first confirmed cases of COVID-19, local colleges have indicated they will implement policies to limit possible exposure to students and employees.

Most colleges already have canceled sponsored trips and classes overseas. Those who are returning from international travel, or planing to travel, are required to self-monitor at home for 14 days before returning to campus. The same is asked of visitors.

Links in the headings below will take you to each university's dedicated page on coronavirus information and updates.

The University of Pennsylvania has asked instructors to prepare for a possible shift to online classes at some point after the conclusion of spring break on March 16. An email from Penn administrators to teaching faculty informed instructors to create contingency plans for online courses using Penn's recommended tools.

A memo from Drexel University on Monday suggested that students and instructors should be ready for the possibility of online final exams. Courses may also be moved online.

"Final exams will be held as planned next week but students should anticipate the possibility that exams may be conducted online, rather than in a classroom setting," the university said. "This issue is under intensive review by the Provost's Office in consultation with the deans and faculty. We are also assessing the feasibility of moving undergraduate and graduate courses online, if necessary."

Thomas Jefferson University is restricting internal meetings and university events to prevent groups, both large and small, from assembling.

"We strongly advise against university supported in-person gatherings where we are anticipating 30 or more attendees through May 12," Jefferson officials said. "For all internal meetings, consider using audio visual technologies such as Zoom (can be used across mobile devices, desktops, and telephones) or phone conferencing."

University events at Jefferson will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to determine whether they will be held.

Temple University has advised the academic community of continuity planning for a potential switch to online classes. The university is also working on a public health messaging campaign to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Travel suspensions and restrictions have been implemented in accordance with federal guidelines and recommendations.

Villanova University is creating contingency plans for various scenarios in the event that they need to be put in place. Those decisions will be made as the university continues to monitor developments in the spread of coronavirus.

Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, has extended its spring break. Students and staff will now resume classes on March 27 instead of March 23. The university will use the extended break to develop plans for a potential switch to virtual classes.

Like other colleges, La Salle University has suspended its international travel programs. It has also canceled school-sponsored spring-break and volunteering trips to Kentucky and North Carolina, where states of emergency have been declared because of the coronavirus. La Salle officials say they are likely to cancel similar domestic trips if those destinations declare states of emergency, as well.

The university is also helping professors and other instructors prepare to move their classes online.

"We are in a period of great uncertainty. For this reason, professors and instructors are asked to prepare to lead their courses in a digital setting, in case the situation should worsen and require such measures," La Salle administrators said in message posted on the school website.

On Tuesday, Stockton University extended its spring break by two days, from March 15-24. When it ends, students will attend classes online March 25 to April 5. The campus will be open during that time, but students are being "strongly encouraged to continue their studies at home."

University of the Sciences



The University of the Sciences is providing updates through a task force dedicated to developing an ongoing response to COVID-19.

St. Joe's is helping faculty prepare to switch to virtual classes. Instructional continuity plans are required from all instructors to handle self-monitoring students and larger disruptions that may arise from COVID-19.