March 12, 2020

McGillin's addresses coronavirus concerns surrounding St. Patrick's Day parties

The oldest bar in the city still will serve green beer, but there will be no dancing

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, McGillin's Olde Ale House will drastically limit the number of people allowed into its St. Patrick's Day parties on Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17.

McGillin's Olde Ale House is one of the top places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia. There's usually a packed house, lots of green beer and live music.

This year's party at the bar will be a little different than past years, however, due to coronavirus concerns.

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day parade called off as Philly confirms its first coronavirus case | As the coronavirus spreads across the U.S., here's what you need to know

On Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17, the number of people allowed into the bar will be limited. McGillin's management will only permit one person per seat inside the building. Once at capacity, there will be a one in, one out policy to control the volume of the crowd inside.

In addition, the live entertainment has been canceled to deter dancing and reduce the amount of contact among guests. Hand sanitizer will be offered throughout the day, as well.

"We expect a 75% drop in business on two of our busiest days of the year. But, we believe it is the responsible thing to do," McGillin's management said in a statement. "Our legacy and reputation mean more to us than one or two busy days. Our staff and guests mean far more to us than the loss in business."

RELATED: All Montgomery County schools, entertainment venues ordered to close by Gov. Tom Wolf

McGillin's, which is the oldest bar in Philadelphia, will continue to adapt and change policies as necessary, the bar said.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 and other germs, the CDC recommends thoroughly washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, staying home if you're sick, covering your mouth if you sneeze or cough, and avoiding touching your face.

