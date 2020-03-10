More Health:

March 10, 2020

First coronavirus case in Philly announced by health officials

A patient in Philadelphia has been diagnosed with coronavirus, marking the city's first COVID-19 case. Above, a microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. coronavirus case. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

A Philadelphia patient has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The city's first presumptive COVID-19 case comes as the deadly virus gains a stronger foothold in the United States. Pennsylvania and New Jersey both recently announced several coronavirus cases, which included cases in the Philly region.

Across the country, there are at least 729 coronavirus cases, including 26 deaths, in 36 states, plus Washington, D.C. There are now 12 cases in Pennsylvania and 11 in New Jersey, including one death.

Several other Philly patients have undergone testing for coronavirus in recent weeks, but their test results all came back negative. 

As Pennsylvania health officials announced the state's first two cases, including one in Delaware County, on Friday, Philly officials acknowledged that they anticipate cases in the city. But they said a containment strategy, if implemented effectively, would limit spread of the coronavirus.

That strategy involves rapidly identifying cases, isolating victims, identifying close contacts and quarantining those people for 14 days. The strategy has proved effective in China and South Korea, where daily case counts have dropped significantly, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.


"If we can execute on this strategy, then we can contain this virus," Farley said on Friday. 

Any city doctor has the capability to order a test for a patient displaying symptoms. In addition to state labs, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics also can test for coronavirus. 

But Farley encouraged doctors to only order test for patients who have coronavirus symptoms and have either traveled to affected areas or come in contact with someone believed to have coronavirus. 

"This is not a cold –  this is an infection of the lung that causes a fever and dry cough," Farley said. "If you get these symptoms, stay away from others."

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most illness are mild, but a serious illness occurs in about 16% of cases, according to initial data from China. 

Older people and those with underlying health conditions, including heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, appear to be at greater risk for developing a serious illness, according to the CDC.

Health experts stress that the best way to prevent illness is to practice good hand hygiene, avoid close contact with sick individuals and frequently disinfect common surfaces and objects, like cell phones.

SEPTA has dispatched sanitation crews to clean high-touch areas within its stations and vehicles throughout the day – in addition to maintaining its normal cleaning schedules. And the Philadelphia International Airport is using Envirox Critical Care to disinfect high-touch surfaces, including handrails, elevator buttons and restrooms. 

Facial masks provide little benefit to healthy people. They only should be worn by sick individuals and health care workers, the CDC says.

The disease is more deadly than seasonal influenza, but it does not transmit as easily, World Health Organization officials say. There is no known treatment and a vaccine could take at least a year to develop.

Since originating in Wuhan, China late last year, the coronavirus has infected nearly 113,000 people worldwide, killing about 4,000. The virus has spread to dozens of countries.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

