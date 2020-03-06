Delco patient among Pennsylvania's first two coronavirus cases

A Delaware County patient is one of the first two coronavirus cases confirmed in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the news during Friday morning press conference. The second case is in Wayne County.

Philadelphia is currently investigating two possible cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 99 cases, including 10 deaths, in 13 states through Thursday afternoon. Another 49 repatriated Americans, most of them former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, also contracted the virus.



Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most illness are mild, but a serious illness occurs in about 16% of cases, according to initial data from China.



Older people and those with underlying health conditions, including heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, appear to be at greater risk for developing a serious illness, according to the CDC.

Health experts stress that the best way to prevent illness is to practice good hand hygiene, avoid close contact with sick individuals and frequently disinfect common surfaces and objects, like cell phones.

Facial masks provide little benefit to healthy people. They only should be worn by sick individuals and health care workers, the CDC says.

The disease is more deadly than seasonal influenza, but it does not transmit as easily, World Health Organization officials say. There is no known treatment and a vaccine could take at least a year to develop.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.



