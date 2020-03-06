More Health:

March 06, 2020

Central Bucks closes five schools after students, staff exposed to coronavirus patient

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
Bucks County schools closed coronavirus Screenshot/Google Street View

Five schools in Bucks County, including Central Bucks High School South, have been closed after multiple students and staff were exposed to the coronavirus at a private gathering. The other schools include Tamanend Middle School, Titus Elementary School, Tohickon Middle School and Butler Elementary.

Central Bucks School District closed five schools on Friday after learning that several students and staff members had come into contact with a person who was later confirmed to have coronavirus.

The students and staffers recently attended a private gathering at a Bucks County residence. Someone else at the gathering later tested positive in another state. Those that were exposed to the virus are being monitored by the Bucks County Health Department.

The district closed Central Bucks High School South, Tamanend Middle School, and Titus Elementary School in Warrington, as well as Tohickon Middle School in Doylestown and Butler Elementary County in Chalfont.

All five schools were closed out of an abundance of caution, the school district said. The district will deep clean all affected facilities. 

There are currently two presumed-positive cases of the coronavirus in Delaware County and Wayne County, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday morning. 

Two presumed-positive cases were also confirmed in 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide and more than 3,400 people have died from the illness. 

There are 99 total cases of the virus so far in the United States, including 10 deaths, according to the latest totals released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In order to avoid exposure to the virus, the CDC urges people to avoid contact with sick individuals, avoid touching their faces, and cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue and immediately throw it in the trash.

Common symptoms of the coronavirus include a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. Symptoms typically appear within two to 14 days of exposure, according to the CDC.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia Infectious Disease Chalfont Warrington Doylestown COVID-19 Bucks County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Delco patient among Pennsylvania's first two coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Delco Pennsylvania Wayne County

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0
030520PhillipDorsett

Illness

New Jersey reports second presumptive coronavirus case
First Coronavirus Case New Jersey

Flyers

What they're saying: Don't look now, but the Flyers are legit Stanley Cup contenders
Flyers-Capitals_030520_usat

Entertainment

New Philly podcast 'Love + Grit' features Laiya St. Clair from 'Questlove Supreme'
Love + Grit is new podcast about Philadelphia from Visit Philly

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8
Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved