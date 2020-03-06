These Lysol, Clorox and Purell products can kill coronavirus, EPA says

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday released a list of disinfectants approved for use against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The EPA list includes Lysol, Clorox and Purell disinfectants.

"Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as handwashing," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.



"There is no higher priority for the Trump Administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans. EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19."

All the products on the list have been qualified through the EPA's Emerging Viral Pathogen program, which allows product manufacturers to provide the agency with evidence that their products are powerful enough to kill SARS-COV-2, the official name of the novel coronavirus.



Coronaviruses, a classification that also includes various forms of the common cold, are among of the easiest viruses to kill when the right disinfectant is used, the EPA says.



Consumers using these products should follow manufacturer's instructions carefully. Pay particular attention to how long the disinfectant should remain on the surface.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says other best preventive practices include washing hands with soap and water and the use of hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol.

Here is the full list approved by the EPA:

EPA list of approved disinfectants for use against coronavirus

