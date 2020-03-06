More Health:

March 06, 2020

These Lysol, Clorox and Purell products can kill coronavirus, EPA says

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Coronavirus
EPA list of cleaning products effective against coronavirus PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of disinfectant products that are effective against SARS-COV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday released a list of disinfectants approved for use against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The EPA list includes Lysol, Clorox and Purell disinfectants. 

"Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as handwashing," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

"There is no higher priority for the Trump Administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans. EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19."

All the products on the list have been qualified through the EPA's Emerging Viral Pathogen program, which allows product manufacturers to provide the agency with evidence that their products are powerful enough to kill SARS-COV-2, the official name of the novel coronavirus.

Coronaviruses, a classification that also includes various forms of the common cold, are among of the easiest viruses to kill when the right disinfectant is used, the EPA says.

Consumers using these products should follow manufacturer's instructions carefully. Pay particular attention to how long the disinfectant should remain on the surface.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says other best preventive practices include washing hands with soap and water and the use of hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol.

Here is the full list approved by the EPA:

EPA list of approved disinfectants for use against coronavirus

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Coronavirus Philadelphia EPA

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Delco patient among Pennsylvania's first two coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Delco Pennsylvania Wayne County

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0
030520PhillipDorsett

Illness

New Jersey reports second presumptive coronavirus case
First Coronavirus Case New Jersey

Flyers

What they're saying: Don't look now, but the Flyers are legit Stanley Cup contenders
Flyers-Capitals_030520_usat

Entertainment

New Philly podcast 'Love + Grit' features Laiya St. Clair from 'Questlove Supreme'
Love + Grit is new podcast about Philadelphia from Visit Philly

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8
Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved