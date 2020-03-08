Montgomery County records its first two coronavirus cases

Two Montgomery County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing Pennsylvania's total cases to four, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Saturday night.

Both patients have mild symptoms and are isolated at home, health officials said. They contracted the illness while traveling to parts of the United States where COVID-19 is present.

The news came one day after Wolf announced Pennsylvania's first two coronavirus cases, which included a Delaware County resident.

“Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available," Wolf said in a statement. He also called on lawmakers to pass legislation that would bolster the state's response.



Health officials did not release any additional information about the two new cases.

Health officials are working to identify close contacts of the patients, April Hutcheson, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, told The Inquirer. They've already identified the point of infection of the new victims, as they did with the previous two patients.

"When we know where they contracted a virus, we can reach out to everyone they were in contact with and start to stem the spread," Hutcheson told the newspaper.

There are currently 401 coronavirus cases in the United States, including 17 deaths. Earlier this week, New Jersey also announced its first several cases, including one in Camden County.