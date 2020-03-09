Coronavirus cases in the Philly region

March 09, 2020
The Philadelphia region has not been immune to the coronavirus, with cases first being reported in early March.
Here's a list of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey case totals, last updated at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, March 9.
Though most COVID-19 cases are mild, the virus as proven deadly, killing thousands of people throughout the world. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They do not include a runny nose. The incubation period is 2-14 days.
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Pennsylvania
|10
|0
|Bucks County
|0
|0
|Chester County
|0
|0
|Delaware County
|1
|0
|Montgomery County
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
Pennsylvania announced its first two coronavirus cases, including one in Delaware County, on Friday, March 6.
The Montgomery County cases – all adults – include a man and woman from a Lower Merion household who were exposed to the virus while traveling outside of the United States. They are self-quarantining at home.
A Worcester man and a Lower Gwynedd woman, who each were exposed when traveling within the United States, are also among the cases. They also are self-quarantining at home.
The fifth case is an adult who is hospitalized at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The man reportedly is a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist who saw patients at its King of Prussia campus. Staff and patients who came in contact with the doctor are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The Delaware County case involved an individual who was exposed to the disease while traveling to Europe. No additional details about that case were released.
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|New Jersey
|11
|0
|Burlington County
|0
|0
|Camden County
|1
|0
|Gloucester County
|0
|0
New Jersey announced its first coronavirus case on Wednesday, March 4. Most of its cases are currently in North Jersey.
The lone South Jersey case involves a man in his 60s receiving treatment at Jefferson Health in Cherry Hill.