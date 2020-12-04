More Health:

December 04, 2020

Philly surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports more than 1,800 daily cases

Health department still determining whether surge is linked to Thanksgiving gatherings

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
Philly 2,000 COVID Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia's current surge in COVID-19 cases may be linked to gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday. The city has now reported more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Philadelphia has now lost more than 2,000 lives as a result of COVID-19, a sobering milestone as the city grapples with a surge in infections while anxiously awaiting a vaccine.

The 1,816 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Friday marked a new daily high and brought the citywide total to 71,331. Another 22 probable cases were reported from rapid antigen tests.

With 43 additional fatalities confirmed over the last two days, the city's death toll climbed to 2,033, including 941 nursing home residents.

"Sadly, we reached another tragic milestone this week in our fight against COVID-19 as we’ve lost over 2,000 Philadelphians to this pandemic," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "Each soul lost is another stark reminder that we must take every precaution seriously to flatten the curve. We are not yet out of the woods, and we must work together by masking up, staying home and maintaining social distance to prevent future loss of life."

It's not yet clear whether the surge in new cases reported Friday was due to a backlog in test results after the Thanksgiving holiday. The city reported 825 new cases Thursday, less than half the number announced Friday, but had reported a previous high of 1,665 cases Wednesday.

"These results are from people getting tested from up to a week ago," a health department spokesperson said. "It’s possible that these numbers could be as a result of people getting tested after Thanksgiving gatherings, but we can’t attribute this high count solely to those types of gatherings."

On Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley indicated there were some encouraging signs that the recent surge in cases might be slowing down. The daily average count and test positivity rate both had dipped compared to the previous week.

But Farley warned that the impact of Thanksgiving would take several more days to become evident. Friday's case count suggests the holiday might have produced a wave of new cases. Data from the holiday shows Americans traveled nearly as much for Thanksgiving in 2020 as they did last year, despite the dire warnings about COVID-19.

"This is why Dr. Farley strongly, and repeatedly, asked folks not to visit other households for Thanksgiving," the spokesperson continued. "Today’s numbers are an even stronger reminder: you are safer at home, don’t visit with friends and family from other households, wear your mask.

Pennsylvania also reported a record daily high of 11,763 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 398,600.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 5,071 across Pennsylvania, including 1,065 patients in intensive care units. In Philadelphia, there are currently 850 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 105 on ventilators.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warned Thursday that the rise in hospitalizations in Pennsylvania is "of significant concern," adding that the state may have to postpone or halt elective surgeries if capacity continues to approach its limit.

"There are not an unlimited number of hospital beds," Levine said. "But more importantly, there are not an unlimited number of staff — doctors, nurses, support staff, EMTs."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia Infectious Disease COVID-19 Deaths

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What is Zach Ertz's trade value this offseason?
Zach_Ertz_sidelines_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Holidays

New Jersey issues COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for upcoming winter holidays
new jersey covid-19 health safety guidelines christmas hanukkah.jpg

Men's Health

Don't let your relationship become a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 Healthy Relationships Advice

Opinion

John McMullen: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has lost his way
Jeffrey-Lurie_071320_usat

TV

The Roots, Jimmy Fallon parody Taylor Swift's new 'folklore' documentary
Fallon Roots Swift folklore

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved