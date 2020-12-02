More Health:

December 02, 2020

CDC relaxes COVID-19 quarantine length, hoping for greater compliance

Agency also urges people to limit travel during holiday season

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
CDC quarantine guidelines engin akyurt/Unsplash.com

People who are exposed to the coronavirus can end their quarantine after seven days if they are asymptomatic and test negative for COVID-19, the CDC now says.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has amended its longstanding quarantine guidelines, shortening the time period that some people must quarantine after a possible COVID-19 exposure.   

"We are still recommending quarantining for 14 days, but now with two exceptions," Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 Incident Manager, said during a media briefing Wednesday.

People who remain asymptomatic can end their quarantine after 10 days. The second alternative allows people to stop quarantining after only seven days – if they have remained asymptomatic and received a negative result from a PCR or antigen test. 

People who end their quarantine before 14 days should continue to monitor possible symptoms closely, Walke cautioned. 

He said shortening the quarantine length may make increase compliance – especially among people who cannot work. 

"As we learn more about the virus that causes COVID-19, we have continued to refine our guidelines," he said.

The new recommendations are based on extensive modeling by the CDC and other institutions, explained Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the CDC's COVID-19 response. Though the incubation period for the coronavirus extends to 14 days, most people become infectious much sooner.  

"We can safely reduce quarantine while accepting a small residual risk," Brooks said. 

The 10-day quarantine increases the risk that a person may actually be infected by 1%. For the seven-day quarantine with a negative test, the risk is 5%. 

This risk is acceptable when considering current delays in testing and the financial burdens of having to quarantine, he said.

CDC warns against holiday travel

The CDC also introduced new guidelines for upcoming holiday travel.

The agency is asking Americans to forgo traveling – just like it recommended at Thanksgiving. But anyone who insists on traveling should get tested 1-to-3 days before their trip and again 3-to-5 days after returning. 

All travelers should reduce non-essential activities for seven days after their trip – even if they have a negative test.

"The safest thing to do this holiday season is to postpone travel and stay home," said Dr. Cindy Friedman, chief of the CDC's Traveler's Health Branch. "Travel is a door-to-door experience that can spread the virus during travel and into communities."

The CDC made similar recommendations for Thanksgiving, but many Americans still chose to travel over the holiday weekend. Friedman said that hundreds of thousands of new infections could come from Thanksgiving travel.

Anyone who travels should remember that testing doesn't eliminate all risks, she said. It should be combined with other mitigation strategies, including wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Even when a vaccine for the coronavirus becomes available, these strategies initially will continue to be important, Friedman added.

Health care workers should get vaccine first, panel says

The CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices voted, 13-1, Tuesday to recommend that both health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities be the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine – once one is approved. 

The committee is considering a four-phase rollout plan. The next phases most likely will include essential workers like food production workers, firefighters and law enforcement officers. But individual states ultimately will decide how to distribute vaccines. 

Both Pfizer and Moderna have submitted vaccines to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Data from their Phase 3 clinical trials indicates both vaccines are highly effective. 

If both vaccines are approved, an estimated 40 million doses will be available by the end of the year – enough to cover most of the 21 million health care workers and 3 million residents of long-term care facilities. The vaccines each require two doses.

About 40% percent of all U.S. coronavirus deaths have been among long-term care facility residents. The committee, which has advised the CDC director since 1964, recommends that staffers and residents get vaccinated at the same time.

More than 240,000 health care workers have been infected with the coronavirus and 858 have died, according to the CDC.

The committee considers anyone who works at a health care institution as a health care worker. That includes housekeeping and food services employees. 

States must submit orders for vaccines by Friday. The FDA is expected to review Pfizer's application on Dec. 10 and Moderna's on Dec. 17.

Once the FDA approves a vaccine, the CDC's advisory committee will vote on whether to endorse its use. The committee also will flesh out recommendations for the next in line.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Christmas Holidays CDC Hanukkah Coronavirus Travel New Year's Day Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Can Pederson survive the season? What's the trade market for Wentz? Will Lurie blow up Eagles?
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Doug_Pederson_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022054.jpg

Investgiation

11,000 Pennsylvania residents must pay back unemployment benefits
Unemployment_Pennsylvania_Extension.original.jpg

Health News

Pennsylvania hospitals may postpone elective surgeries to meet surging COVID-19 admissions
PA hospitals COVID-19

Eagles

John McMullen: Eagles' Jim Schwartz learned an important lesson vs. Seahawks — don’t ever talk to DK Metcalf
Metcalf-Schwartz_120120_usat

Holiday

Philly's Crumb and Cow offering cheeseboards for all your holiday needs
Crumb & Cow holiday cheeseboard

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved