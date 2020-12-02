More Health:

December 02, 2020

Get moving during Zoom: Squeeze a core exercise into your conference call

Or try adding some squats in between your virtual meetings

Gabby Drucker
By Gabby Drucker
PhillyVoice Contributor
Fitness Workouts
Zoom fitness workouts Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

You're only pictured on the Zoom screen from the chest up. That leaves the lower half of your body free to move – and work out – during all those virtual meetings.

You’re sitting at your desk, or let’s be honest, your kitchen table for the seventh consecutive hour on another Zoom conference call and your lower back starts to cramp. Unfortunately, this is the new normal for most of us, swapping the ergonomic setup at the office for the couch or even the bed (I’d like to think we are better than this last option).

It’s not your body that’s failing you. Rather, you’re failing your body. Of course your back is sore, your legs are tight and your neck hurts. Humans are not meant to sit staring at a computer screen for seven hours straight!

At the start of the pandemic, I took all of my clients virtual, training them through FaceTime and Zoom. I went from standing nine hours a day and walking to and from my clients' homes to sitting on my couch, training clients through a screen. 

My back was sore daily and I felt my butt going numb at least once a day. And as I’m sure you know ... that’s not fun. Aside from my daily break to exercise, I was sitting the rest of the day. 

I needed to make a change. Enter midday movements. 

The great thing about Zoom (or Teams, etc.) is that you’re only on screen from the chest up. So, yes, while you can usually get away with wearing your pajamas on the bottom, you can also get in a workout during meetings! 

I’m not recommending you rep out pushups during a conference call, but there are some great ways to get moving throughout the day and loosen up your body without ever breaking a major sweat. 

To work your core, stay seated and kick your legs out in front of you so they are parallel to the floor. Keep your back upright and your core engaged, sucking your navel to your spine. Holding this L sit will fire up your core and you barely have to move! 

Another great way to switch it up during the day is to set up a standing desk for yourself. Prop your laptop on some books and challenge yourself to stand every other 30 minutes. 

In between all those Zoom meetings, try adding some squats. 

Squats are great because you don’t need any equipment or space to get moving. Set your feet hip-width distance apart, put your weight into your heels, and sit back and down as if you are sitting down in your chair. When your thighs are parallel to the floor, ground down through your heels, squeeze your butt and stand back up. Repeat 15 times. Once an hour. This will only take you about 45 seconds and by the end of the day, BAM you did a ton of squats! 

My biggest piece of advice is to set aside time during your day, whether it’s 10 minutes or 60 minutes, and commit to moving. Go for a walk, take an online yoga class (there are thousands of FREE classes available if you just look!) or Get Drucked Up with me. I train clients both in person at my Center City Studio as well as virtually over FaceTime. Take a 30-minute break and sweat with me, and I promise you will feel re-energized to crush the rest of your work!

Squats can get repetitive, I know that and don’t worry. I’ve got you covered. Here are 6 variations to switch up your squats. 

Gabby Drucker owns Drucker Fitness, a Philadelphia-based personal training studio and online training business. She is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and a Pre and Postnatal Certified Trainer. Follow her on Instagram at @druckerfitness or visit druckerfitness.com.

 

Gabby Drucker

Gabby Drucker
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Fitness Workouts Philadelphia Exercise Wellness Zoom

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Can Pederson survive the season? What's the trade market for Wentz? Will Lurie blow up Eagles?
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Doug_Pederson_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022054.jpg

Investgiation

11,000 Pa. residents must pay back unemployment benefits
Unemployment_Pennsylvania_Extension.original.jpg

Health News

Pennsylvania hospitals may postpone elective surgeries to meet surging COVID-19 admissions
PA hospitals COVID-19

Eagles

John McMullen: Eagles' Jim Schwartz learned an important lesson vs. Seahawks — don’t ever talk to DK Metcalf
Metcalf-Schwartz_120120_usat

Holiday

Philly's Crumb and Cow offering cheeseboards for all your holiday needs
Crumb & Cow holiday cheeseboard

Family-Friendly

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is now open at the Delaware River waterfront
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved