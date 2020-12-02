Get moving during Zoom: Squeeze a core exercise into your conference call

You’re sitting at your desk, or let’s be honest, your kitchen table for the seventh consecutive hour on another Zoom conference call and your lower back starts to cramp. Unfortunately, this is the new normal for most of us, swapping the ergonomic setup at the office for the couch or even the bed (I’d like to think we are better than this last option).



It’s not your body that’s failing you. Rather, you’re failing your body. Of course your back is sore, your legs are tight and your neck hurts. Humans are not meant to sit staring at a computer screen for seven hours straight!

At the start of the pandemic, I took all of my clients virtual, training them through FaceTime and Zoom. I went from standing nine hours a day and walking to and from my clients' homes to sitting on my couch, training clients through a screen.

My back was sore daily and I felt my butt going numb at least once a day. And as I’m sure you know ... that’s not fun. Aside from my daily break to exercise, I was sitting the rest of the day.

I needed to make a change. Enter midday movements.

The great thing about Zoom (or Teams, etc.) is that you’re only on screen from the chest up. So, yes, while you can usually get away with wearing your pajamas on the bottom, you can also get in a workout during meetings!

I’m not recommending you rep out pushups during a conference call, but there are some great ways to get moving throughout the day and loosen up your body without ever breaking a major sweat.

To work your core, stay seated and kick your legs out in front of you so they are parallel to the floor. Keep your back upright and your core engaged, sucking your navel to your spine. Holding this L sit will fire up your core and you barely have to move!

Another great way to switch it up during the day is to set up a standing desk for yourself. Prop your laptop on some books and challenge yourself to stand every other 30 minutes.

In between all those Zoom meetings, try adding some squats.

Squats are great because you don’t need any equipment or space to get moving. Set your feet hip-width distance apart, put your weight into your heels, and sit back and down as if you are sitting down in your chair. When your thighs are parallel to the floor, ground down through your heels, squeeze your butt and stand back up. Repeat 15 times. Once an hour. This will only take you about 45 seconds and by the end of the day, BAM you did a ton of squats!



My biggest piece of advice is to set aside time during your day, whether it’s 10 minutes or 60 minutes, and commit to moving. Go for a walk, take an online yoga class (there are thousands of FREE classes available if you just look!) or Get Drucked Up with me. I train clients both in person at my Center City Studio as well as virtually over FaceTime. Take a 30-minute break and sweat with me, and I promise you will feel re-energized to crush the rest of your work!

Squats can get repetitive, I know that and don’t worry. I’ve got you covered. Here are 6 variations to switch up your squats.

Gabby Drucker owns Drucker Fitness, a Philadelphia-based personal training studio and online training business. She is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and a Pre and Postnatal Certified Trainer. Follow her on Instagram at @druckerfitness or visit druckerfitness.com.