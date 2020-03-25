More Health:

March 25, 2020

Here's how many daily steps you need to potentially expand your life

The average American takes about 4,000 steps per day – but many more are necessary for good health

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Walking
Steps to stay healthy Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Increasing the number of daily steps you take could prolong your life, according to a new study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association. People who take at least 8,000 daily steps are 51% less likely to die of all-cause mortality compared to those who only get 4,000 steps. But the intensity of those steps does not matter.

The number of steps a person takes each day, regardless of their intensity, could lead to a longer lifespan.

Daily step counts have a strong association with mortality, research published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed.

But just how many are needed to reap these benefits? 

People who take 8,000 steps each day are 51% less likely to die of all-cause mortality than people who only take 4,000 steps, researchers found. Those who take 12,000 steps are 65% less likely to die.

For context, the average American takes between 3,000 and 4,000 daily steps – about to 1.5 to 2 miles, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Prior studies had shown that daily step counts of 10,000 or 15,000 are needed to have positive impacts on health, like improving heart heath among adults. Plus, any physical activity is beneficial for adults – even if their Fitbit tracker shows them falling short of their desired mark.  

"We wanted to investigate this question to provide new insights that could help people better understand the health implications of the step counts they get from fitness trackers and phone apps," study author Pedro Saint-Maurice, a researcher at the National Cancer Institute, told Science Daily. 

The intensity of those steps has little effect, researchers found. It doesn't matter how fast people walk as long as they walk often. This finding surprised researchers, as other studies have shown short-term intensity exercise to provide health benefits. 

The research was conducted by the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute on Aging and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Outdoor exercise while practicing social distancing is permitted under the "stay-at-home" orders in place in Pennsylvania, so people won't need a gym to stay healthy during the coronavirus crisis. Just walking around the neighborhood will help them reach the 8,000 to 12,000 daily steps that could add years to their lives.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Walking Philadelphia Steps Longevity Mortality Fitbit

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

So the Eagles just aren't going to address wide receiver in free agency?
032520DeSeanJackson

Government

New Jersey to crackdown on violators of coronavirus stay-at-home mandate
new jersey stay at home mass gatherings ban coronavirus

Illness

Loss of sense of smell might also be a COVID-19 symptom
COVID-19 smell tastes symptom

Sixers

Who would win an all-time Sixers one-on-one bracket? Vote on the first region
Wilt-Chamberlain_032420_usat

TV

March streaming madness: Vote on our bracket for the best show (Round 1 — Amazon Prime)
64 Amazon.jpg

Entertainment

Enjoy live blues music during Twisted Tail's virtual social hour on Wednesdays
Twisted Tail's virtual social hour and online whiskey tasting discussions

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved