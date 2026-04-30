Before this week, the last time the Phillies had won a series was more than three weeks ago, against the Colorado Rockies, in Denver, on Easter weekend.

Before Thursday, the last time the Phillies had a walkoff win came just a few days before that series against Colorado.

So much had happened in between, including six straight lost series, a three-game sweep to the rival Braves followed by a four-game sweep to the Cubs, an overall 10-game losing streak, a total breakdown in every facet, and the firing of manager Rob Thomson on Tuesday before the start of a three-game set against the Giants.

But ironically, the same person who delivered that walk-off win on April 1 did it again 29 days later to make sure the Phils would start off Don Mattingly's new managerial career on the right track, and another late rally in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader earned the clean sweep.

After Bryson Stott tied the opening game of the doubleheader in the ninth with a breakthrough triple to the right-field corner that plated Adolis García, Justin Crawford legged out a two-out infield single on a grounder that was backhanded by shortstop Willy Adames, whose off-balance throw to first took one too many bounces as the speedy Crawford made it safely while Stott crossed home plate for the game-winner.

Crawford was the one who delivered that walkoff hit on April 1. And if you think it was bizarre that the center fielder would be the guy to deliver their first one since, you'll love this nugget from longtime MLB Insider Jayston Stark, of The Athletic:

Somewhat like Wednesday's series-clincher from Flyers defenseman Cam York against the Pens in Game 6 just down the street, Crawford's late-game heroics delivered something his team needed badly and had been waiting too long for – a guaranteed series win and, more importantly, a sign of hope for the future.