City Council to consider expanding SEPTA’s student fare program

Students, parents and teachers will get the chance to share their thoughts on expanding SEPTA’s student fare program after Philadelphia City Council approved a resolution Thursday to hold hearings on the matter.

Students in seventh through 12th grade can qualify for a free fare card, but some parents said the eligibility requirements are too rigorous. A date for the hearings, which will be held with the Committee on Transportation and Public Utilities, has not yet been scheduled.

Free transportation is offered to students who live more than 1.5 miles from their schools or have to walk a hazardous route to get there. The cards can only be used between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. when school is in session, and students are limited to eight taps per day. That means an added cost for families who live too close to their school or have children who use public transportation outside those hours or during the summer.

“I know many of us here are parents and we know that students are more than scholars, they're participating in after-school jobs, extracurriculars, sports and more,” said Councilmember Rue Landau, who introduced the resolution. “I'm eager to learn more from these hearings and how we can best serve the young people of Philadelphia and make this the most teen-friendly city in the country.”

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said any final changes would be determined by the school district, but that the transit agency will continue to work with all parties.

"SEPTA is proud to provide transportation to more than 55,000 students every day, and we are committed to working closely with the school district and the city to ensure we are providing safe and reliable service," Busch said.

SEPTA fares increased to $2.90 in the fall for a one-way trip on buses, trolleys and subways. In June 2025, the Board of Education approved the most recent contract for the student fares, which says that the district will pay $34 million to provide cards to 63,000 students. That money gets reimbursed through a state transportation subsidy.

Landau (D-At-Large) noted that other nearby cities offer more expansive programs to students. At the start of the 2024 school year, New York City's MTA released student OMNY cards, which can be used for up to four free rides daily with no time restrains. Universal free fares are available to all students of Washington, D.C., public schools.