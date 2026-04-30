Olivia Rodrigo bringing ‘Unraveled Tour’ to Philly for two-night run

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her next arena tour to South Philly this fall, with two shows scheduled at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

The dates are part of her "Unraveled Tour," which follows the release of her third album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” out June 12. The lead single, “drop dead,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rodrigo’s latest tour follows the success of her ‘GUTS’ world tour, which ran from 2024 into 2025 and featured nearly 100 sold-out shows attended by more than 1.4 million fans.

Tickets for the Philadelphia shows go on sale Thursday, May 7 at noon through OliviaRodrigo.com.

Nov. 7 and 8

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.