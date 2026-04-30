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April 30, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo bringing ‘Unraveled Tour’ to Philly for two-night run

The Grammy-winning singer will take over Xfinity Mobile Arena for back-to-back nights in November.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Performances
Olivia Rodrigo 2026 Photo Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Olivia Rodrigo will bring her "Unraveled Tour" to Philadelphia for two shows at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Nov. 7 and 8.

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her next arena tour to South Philly this fall, with two shows scheduled at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

The dates are part of her "Unraveled Tour," which follows the release of her third album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” out June 12. The lead single, “drop dead,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rodrigo’s latest tour follows the success of her ‘GUTS’ world tour, which ran from 2024 into 2025 and featured nearly 100 sold-out shows attended by more than 1.4 million fans.

Tickets for the Philadelphia shows go on sale Thursday, May 7 at noon through OliviaRodrigo.com.

Olivia Rodrigo's "Unraveled Tour"

Nov. 7 and 8
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Performances Olivia Rodrigo Xfinity Mobile Arena

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