Shows and apps to enhance kids' language skills during the quarantine

With kids at home during quarantine, it can be hard to limit their screen time. But engaging in "quality" screen time can be beneficial.

Researchers at the University of Calgary analyzed data from 42 studies that examined screen time usage and found kids developed stronger language skills when they engaged in watching educational programming and co-viewing a show with a caregiver.

There's a delicate balance, though. Language skills decreased the more kids stayed glued to their screens, according to the researchers. These skills also took a hit when kids were exposed to excessive screen time from a younger age.

The American Academy of Pediatrics currently suggests children under 18-months-old should not use screens unless it's for video chatting. Young children ages 2 to 5 should engage in quality programming for an hour a day. Kids aged 6 and older can increase screen time usage, but they still need limits.



So, what are the best things to watch?

Researchers recommend programming for children that engages them by labeling objects and speaking directly to them, then giving them an opportunity to respond. While you're probably already aware of "Sesame Street" and "Dora the Explorer," the Netflix Jr. shows "World Party" and "Charlie Colorforms City" also use similar learning tactics.

Co-viewing the program with your child allows them to ask you questions and discuss things happening in the show with you, all of which helps with the learning process. "Ask the Storybots," "Brainchild," "Magic School Bus," and "Dino Hunt" are available on Netflix. These shows contain a lot of fun and useful information that may be easier to pick up with a caregiver watching with them.

Apps

Educational apps that focus on language skills are another great resource to enhance kids' screen time for the better.