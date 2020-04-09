More Health:

April 09, 2020

New Jersey may be flattening its curve – but there's a long road ahead, Murphy says

Social distancing measures appear to be reducing rate of COVID-19 cases

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
New Jersey flattening the curve infection rate data Screenshot via Periscope/@GovernorPhilMurphy

New Jersey is showing more evidence that the state is beginning to flatten the curve in its fight against the coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy says.

Coronavirus cases are doubling less frequently throughout New Jersey, providing a glimmer of hope after weeks of increased restrictions and mounting death tolls.

Through Saturday, all but three New Jersey's 21 counties had COVID-19 cases doubling every five days or less, Gov. Murphy announced Thursday. Now, only 12 counties have cases doubling at that rate. 

    No county has coronavirus cases doubling in three days or less. In eight counties, they're taking at least a week to double. As of Saturday, only Monmouth County could say that. 

    Murphy credited the state's social distancing guidelines for beginning to flatten the curve of infections. The state has been under a stay-at-home order since March 21. Gatherings are banned. Only essential businesses remain open. Hundreds of thousands of people are out of work

    “There is light here," Murphy said. But he urged residents to continue to take precautions, saying there is no time for selfishness. 

    “This is real progress,” Murphy said. “Are we spiking footballs? No way. We’re not near the end zone. [The number of cases] is still going up. The curve on the line looks like it’s beginning to flatten of positive cases. But we’re still having more positive cases. 

    "We’ve gotta not only continue to flatten the curve, we’ve gotta get to a plateau, and then begin to go down as fast as we can on the other side, and we can’t do that alone.”

    New Jersey has 51,027 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,700 deaths due to COVID-19, as of Thursday afternoon. Only New York has more. 

    The majority of cases have been concentrated in North Jersey, but South Jersey has 2,740 cases, including 65 deaths. 

    The first sign that New Jersey's curve may be flattening came earlier this week. On Monday, Murphy noted the state's week-over-week infection rate had dropped from 24% to 12% 

    Still, daily cases aren't projected to peak for at least 10 days – and could be as far off as May 11 if residents ease up on social distancing, Murphy said. Total cases could range from 86,000 to 509,000 by the end of the pandemic. Murphy described this vast difference as a "life or death" situation. 

    Hospitalizations could peak as early as this Friday. But it could be delayed until late April if residents begin ignoring social distance guidelines, a scenario Murphy called "literally disastrous" for the health care system. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations are projected to fall anywhere between 9,000 and 36,000.

    Murphy doubles down on parks ban

    Murphy drew some criticism for closing state and county parks on Tuesday. He defended that decision Thursday, saying it was based on the observations of state park police. 

    They reported seeing "an enormous amount of gatherings in close proximity of individuals," Murphy said. They also observed an “uncomfortably high number” of cars with out-of-state license plates. 

    “From moment one beginning in January, we have made every decision based on fact, science and data,” Murphy said. “We didn’t just wake up on a whim and decide to close state and county parks. We did this because of congregations.”

    Keeping parks open also places police and other first responders at risk, because they have to break up the gatherings. 

    Murphy also said that keeping state and county parks open put police and other first responders in harm’s way when having to break up gatherings. 

    “We didn’t take this lightly," Murphy said. "We did it based on the facts as we saw them.”

    Murphy also rejected the notion that parks in rural parts of the state should remain open, saying that “the entire rest of the state will be on your doorstep in your park.” He said he realized the shutdown could increase the number of people who walk or jog along the streets. 

    He advised residents to keep six feet apart while exercising and to wear a mask. 

    “Again, I say this not to be a jerk, not to be argumentative," Murphy said. "We did this based on the facts, and we will continue to keep this posture until we are through this."

    Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
    Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
    Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
    Have a news tip? Let us know.

    Pat Ralph Headshot

    Pat Ralph
    PhillyVoice Staff

    pat@phillyvoice.com

    Read more Illness Coronavirus New Jersey Infectious Disease COVID-19 Phil Murphy Parks

    Follow us

    Health Videos

    Just In

    Must Read

    Eagles

    Eagles 2020 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback
    040820NateStanley

    2020 Election

    New Jersey delays primary election to July 7 due to coronavirus outbreak
    New Jersey presidential primary election date coronavirus covid-19

    Goverment

    Pennsylvania taking inventory of PPE statewide, Wolf administration prepared to redistribute as needed
    Pennsylvania executive order PPE coronavirus covid-19

    Sixers

    Vote for Sweet 16 of all-time Sixers one-on-one bracket: Charles Barkley region
    1_Joel_Embiid_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

    Social Media

    Ciara praises Philadelphia nurses who perfected 'Level Up' dance challenge
    Jefferson University Hospital nurses Ciara coronavirus

    Food & Drink

    These restaurants are offering Easter dinner for pickup and delivery
    Easter

    The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

    ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

    ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

    Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

    This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

    Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

    The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

    © 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved