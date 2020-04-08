More News:

April 08, 2020

New Jersey pushes back presidential primary election to July 7 due to coronavirus pandemic

The state’s primary was scheduled to be held on June 2 with Pennsylvania and Delaware

By Pat Ralph
New Jersey's presidential primary election date has been pushed back by a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the state.

New Jersey’s presidential primary election is being pushed back to July 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic across the state, Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his daily briefing on Tuesday. The measure was made official in an executive order signed by Murphy on Tuesday.

The primary was originally scheduled to take place on June 2, when 10 other states are slated to hold primary elections. 

“Preserving basic functions of our democracy is critical in this unprecedented time,” Murphy said. “Citizens exercising their right to vote should not have to risk their safety and the safety of others in order to make their voices heard. Postponing our primary elections is a difficult, yet necessary, choice to ensure that our citizens can partake in their civic duty of voting.”

Murphy said that the decision to push back its primary date was made “to preserve the possibility that improvements in the public health situation will allow for in-person voting.” However, moving the primary election to July will make it easier for New Jersey if it decides to shift solely to a statewide vote-by-mail election, which has never happened before in the state, Murphy said. 

Murphy said that the state's decision to hold the presidential primary on July 7 was also made based on the Democratic National Convention's rescheduled date for August 17 after it was postponed for its original date on July 13. It gives New Jersey the same time frame between its primary election and the national convention as it did for the originally scheduled dates of both events, Murphy said.

“Our democracy cannot be a casualty of COVID-19,” Murphy said. “We want to ensure that every voter can vote without endangering their health or safety.”

New Jersey’s decision to postpone its presidential primary election until the first Tuesday of July comes two weeks after both Pennsylvania and Delaware moved their primaries back from April 28 to June 2 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is unclear at this point if both states will follow New Jersey and push their primary elections into the summer, but state officials have said that they are prepared to make more adjustments to their primary election schedules if the situation does not improve.

All three states have either mail-in or absentee ballot options available to residents who are unable to get to the polls on Election Day or feel uneasy about voting in-person due to the virus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee and will face President Donald Trump in the general election this November after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign on Tuesday.

New Jersey has 47,437 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,504 deaths due to COVID-19, both the second-most of any state across the country, as of Wednesday afternoon. While the vast majority of cases have emerged in North Jersey, there are 2,363 positive cases and 58 deaths in South Jersey.

Pat Ralph
