Pennsylvania, Delaware 2020 presidential primaries postponed to June 2 because of coronavirus

Pennsylvania and Delaware’s 2020 presidential primaries have been moved back to June 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak across the region. Both originally had been scheduled for April 28.

The bill to make the change was unanimously approved on Wednesday in Harrisburg, first by the House of Representatives and then by the Senate. The bipartisan measure now advances to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf, who is expected to sign it into law.

Along with postponing the primary for five weeks, counties will have permission to consolidate polling locations.

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday that the state’s 2020 presidential primary has been postponed by five weeks and that its residents can vote via absentee ballot to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The change was made as a modification to his earlier state of emergency declaration.

“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote,” Carney said. “Today’s order will preserve that right.”

Pennsylvania and Delaware join neighbors New Jersey and Maryland, all now holding their primary elections on the first Tuesday of June. Currently there, are 12 presidential primaries scheduled for June 2.

In Pennsylvania, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were currently 1,127 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the coronavirus and 11 deaths as a result of COVID-19 The majority of the states' patients are in Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, where there are 670 positive cases in the five counties of the region.

Philadelphia has 257 cases, Montgomery County has 172 cases, Delaware County has 101 cases, Bucks County has 86 cases, and Chester County has 54 cases. Philadelphia and Delaware County officials reported the first residents to die from the virus on Wednesday.

Delaware has 119 confirmed patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, but the state has yet to report a single death due to the virus. The vast majority of cases have appeared in New Castle County, where there are 79 people who have tested positive for coronavirus.