These Jersey Shore towns have closed beaches, boardwalks, or stopped short-term rentals due to the coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic has continued to spread across the region, many New Jersey residents and out-of-state visitors from places such as Pennsylvania and New York have flocked to the Jersey Shore to hunker down during the outbreak.

However, both state and local officials have urged beachgoers and second-home owners to stay away from the Jersey Shore until the crisis passes.

Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton was the first local official to tell people to stay away from the region, saying that an influx of guests would stress grocery stores and the county health system.

Gov. Phil Murphy then signed an executive order on March 21 urging state residents to stay at home to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The order also mandated that all non-essential businesses close and banned both public and private gatherings of all sizes.

As part of the executive order, Murphy implored visitors and Jersey Shore property owners to stay away from beach towns until the pandemic had passed, citing the strain that an influx of people would have on local infrastructure.

On March 30, all 16 mayors of Cape May County's towns called for a suspension of all short-term shore rentals as long as the state's social distancing guidelines remain in place. The group of mayors also asked for all shore homeowners to stay at their primary residences until the crisis has passed. The county freeholders, led by Thornton, have backed the positions outlined by the mayors.

Then, on April 4, Murphy and State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan signed an administrative order allowing New Jersey municipalities and counties to ban short-term rentals. It built upon the state's previous executive order allowing towns and counties to restrict the ability of online marketplaces from posting and offering short-term rentals.

Cape May County officials voted on April 7 to shut down all hotels, motels, guest houses, and other short-term rentals until further notice.

Not surprisingly, several Jersey Shore towns have already taken matters into their own hands to curb the amount of traffic into the region for the duration of the outbreak. Here's a complete list of all of the Jersey Shore towns that have closed off their beaches and/or boardwalks, as well as halted short-term rentals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

