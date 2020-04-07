These Jersey Shore towns have closed beaches, boardwalks, or stopped short-term rentals due to the coronavirus

April 07, 2020
As the coronavirus pandemic has continued to spread across the region, many New Jersey residents and out-of-state visitors from places such as Pennsylvania and New York have flocked to the Jersey Shore to hunker down during the outbreak.
However, both state and local officials have urged beachgoers and second-home owners to stay away from the Jersey Shore until the crisis passes.
Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton was the first local official to tell people to stay away from the region, saying that an influx of guests would stress grocery stores and the county health system.
Gov. Phil Murphy then signed an executive order on March 21 urging state residents to stay at home to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The order also mandated that all non-essential businesses close and banned both public and private gatherings of all sizes.
As part of the executive order, Murphy implored visitors and Jersey Shore property owners to stay away from beach towns until the pandemic had passed, citing the strain that an influx of people would have on local infrastructure.
On March 30, all 16 mayors of Cape May County's towns called for a suspension of all short-term shore rentals as long as the state's social distancing guidelines remain in place. The group of mayors also asked for all shore homeowners to stay at their primary residences until the crisis has passed. The county freeholders, led by Thornton, have backed the positions outlined by the mayors.
Then, on April 4, Murphy and State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan signed an administrative order allowing New Jersey municipalities and counties to ban short-term rentals. It built upon the state's previous executive order allowing towns and counties to restrict the ability of online marketplaces from posting and offering short-term rentals.
Cape May County officials voted on April 7 to shut down all hotels, motels, guest houses, and other short-term rentals until further notice.
Not surprisingly, several Jersey Shore towns have already taken matters into their own hands to curb the amount of traffic into the region for the duration of the outbreak. Here's a complete list of all of the Jersey Shore towns that have closed off their beaches and/or boardwalks, as well as halted short-term rentals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• AVALON: Mayor Martin Pagliughi announced on April 6 that all short-term rentals have been banned indefinitely and prohibited all non-essential travel to the town. The mayor's directive also shut down all public beaches and the boardwalk until further notice.
• CAPE MAY: City officials issued an executive order on March 30 to close all of the beaches and its Promenade until further notice. Then, on April 5, city officials placed an indefinite ban on short-term rentals.
• CAPE MAY POINT: Borough officials announced on March 30 that all beaches and the Pavilion Circle have been closed off to the public until further notice. An executive order was then issued by Mayor Robert Moffatt on April 6 suspending all short-term rentals until May 22.
• MIDDLE TOWNSHIP: Town officials instituted a ban on short-term rentals on April 6 that will run until at least May 18.
• OCEAN CITY: Mayor Jay Gillian announced on March 25 that its beaches and boardwalks would be closed until further notice. Then, on March 29, Gillian said that the town was banning all short-term rentals indefinitely.
• SEA ISLE CITY: Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced on March 27 that all of the beaches and the boardwalk have been closed until further notice. Then, on March 30, the town said that all short-term rentals have been suspended through at least the month of April.
• STONE HARBOR: Borough officials issued an executive order on April 7 to close all of its beaches until May 6.
• UPPER TOWNSHIP: Mayor Richard Palombo said that the town's beaches, which include Strathmere, Beesely's Point, and Whale Beach, have all been closed. Palombo said on April 2 that the township would begin banning short-term rentals until further notice.
• WILDWOOD and NORTH WILDWOOD: Officials from both towns announced in a joint statement on April 6 that all beaches and both boardwalks are closed until May 1. Additionally, Wildwood's dog beach, as well as North Wildwood's bike path and seawall, are closed for the rest of the month. Furthermore, all short-term rentals in both towns have been banned through April 30.
• WILDWOOD CREST: The borough announced on April 6 that its beaches, the beachfront bike path, parks, and playgrounds are closed until further notice.
• ATLANTIC CITY: Mayor Marty Small issued an executive order on April 6 halting all short-term rentals across the city until further notice.
• EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: Town officials issued an executive order on March 26 banning all short-term rentals until further notice.
• MARGATE: City officials announced that its beaches and boardwalk are closed until further notice. The town has also banned short-term rentals, according to the Press of Atlantic City.
• BEACH HAVEN: Town officials announced on April 7 that its beaches will be closed until further notice. The town has also banned short-term rentals, according to the Press of Atlantic City.
• POINT PLEASANT/BAY HEAD/MANTOLOKING: Officials from all three towns came together on April 3 to close all of their beaches to the public until further notice. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul M. Kanitra announced on March 24 that the town's boardwalk would be closed indefinitely and that all short-term rentals across the borough have been banned until May 1. Bay Head and Mantoloking officials both announced on April 6 that short-term rentals are banned until further notice.
• SEASIDE HEIGHTS: Mayor Anthony Vaz announced on March 23 that the town's beaches, as well as the boardwalk's non-essential businesses, would be shut down. Then, on April 5, the town banned all short-term rentals until further notice.
• ASBURY PARK: Mayor John Moor announced on March 27 that the town's boardwalk would be closed to the public until further notice. Then, on April 1, all short-terms rentals in the town were suspended indefinitely.
• BELMAR: Mayor Mark Walsifer announced on March 30 that the town's boardwalk would be closed until further notice.
• BRADLEY BEACH: The borough announced on March 30 that all short-term rentals are banned until further notice and that the boardwalk has been closed indefinitely.
• LONG BRANCH: Mayor John Pallone announced on March 31 that the city's boardwalk, promenade, and bike paths have been closed until further notice.
• SPRING LAKE: Mayor Jennifer Naughton announced on March 24 that the borough's boardwalk would be closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.