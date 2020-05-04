More News:

May 04, 2020

Jersey Shore nightclub The Osprey closes for the summer amid coronavirus pandemic

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Jersey Shore
Osprey Manasquan closed StreetView/Google Maps

The Osprey nightclub in Manasquan, Monmouth County, will be closed for the 2020 summer. Management says social distancing restrictions would make it impossible to do business.

The Osprey, a popular Jersey Shore nightclub, will not reopen for the 2020 summer season because of the coronavirus pandemic, management announced Sunday. 

The popular club, which has been a staple in Manasquan, Monmouth County, since it opened in 1946, called the decision to close "heartbreaking" in the Facebook post. Management cited the "expected reduction in capacity" and social distancing restrictions as factors.

MORE: Ship Bottom Beach Patrol vehicle hits two Pennsylvania girls; driver charged with reckless driving

The closure is temporary, the club's management said, and the Osprey is expected to return for the its 75th anniversary in the summer of 2021.

Earlier this month, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he didn't believe most of the state's stay-at-home restrictions would be lifted  until either June or July. This would mean Jersey Shore businesses that typically benefit from Memorial Day weekend would be out of luck — a fact that concerns many beach town business owners. 

On April 4, Murphy and New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan signed an administrative order allowing the  municipalities and counties to ban short-term rentals, with the intent of discouraging people from escaping to the Jersey Shore while quarantining.

Additionally. several beach towns have closed their beaches – and some have closed boardwalks, as well – in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Manasquan officials expect the beach season to begin on Memorial Day as usual. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Jersey Shore New Jersey Bars Coronavirus Nightclubs COVID-19 Monmouth County Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: The 2020 Eagles 'hindsight' draft
042320JustinJefferson

Government

Government officials are turning to billboards to reinforce social distancing guidelines
Philly stay at home billboards

Health News

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware join regional supply chain for PPE, other medical equipment
PPE new jersey pennsylvania delaware

NFL

Worst Week: The worst draft picks in Philadelphia sports history
102918-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Podcasts

Seven TV rewatch podcasts to indulge your nostalgia
Best rewatch podcasts

Food & Drink

Where to buy margarita mixers for Cinco de Mayo
Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved