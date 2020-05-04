New Jersey schools to remain closed for rest of academic year due to COVID-19 pandemic

All New Jersey schools will remain closed for the rest 2019-2020 academic year and students will continue with virtual learning, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The governor first ordered all public and private schools closed because of the states coronavirus outbreak on March 18. A week later, all standardized testing scheduled for this spring was previously canceled.

The cancellation of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment – the exam previously known as the PARCC – will not prevent high school seniors and eighth graders from receiving their diplomas this year. Additionally, the 2019-20 student assessment requirements have been waived for those same students.

Twice Murphy had set tentative dates to reopen the schools, and each time that date was pushed later. On March 26, he said schools would be closed through April 17. Then on April 16, the governor announced all schools would stay closed through May 15.

Pennsylvania announced on April 9 that all schools across the state would remain closed for the rest of the year.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more updates.