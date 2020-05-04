More News:

May 04, 2020

New Jersey schools to remain closed for rest of academic year due to COVID-19 pandemic

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Coronavirus
New Jersey coronavirus Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

New Jersey schools will be closed for the remaining school year and continue with virtual learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy said on TK.

All New Jersey schools will remain closed for the rest 2019-2020 academic year and students will continue with virtual learning, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The governor first ordered all public and private schools closed because of the states coronavirus outbreak on March 18. A week later, all standardized testing scheduled for this spring was previously canceled.

The cancellation of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment – the exam previously known as the PARCC – will not prevent high school seniors and eighth graders from receiving their diplomas this year. Additionally, the 2019-20 student assessment requirements have been waived for those same students.

Twice Murphy had set tentative dates to reopen the schools, and each time that date was pushed later. On March 26, he said schools would be closed through April 17. Then on April 16, the governor announced all schools would stay closed through May 15. 

Pennsylvania announced on April 9 that all schools across the state would remain closed for the rest of the year.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more updates.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 New Jersey Schools Phil Murphy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: The 2020 Eagles 'hindsight' draft
042320JustinJefferson

Government

Government officials are turning to billboards to reinforce social distancing guidelines
Philly stay at home billboards

Health News

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware join regional supply chain for PPE, other medical equipment
PPE new jersey pennsylvania delaware

NFL

Worst Week: The worst draft picks in Philadelphia sports history
102918-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Podcasts

Seven TV rewatch podcasts to indulge your nostalgia
Best rewatch podcasts

Food & Drink

Where to buy margarita mixers for Cinco de Mayo
Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved