More News:

March 26, 2020

New Jersey schools to remain closed through April 17, Gov. Murphy says

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Coronavirus
new jersey schools closed coronavirus Screenshot/YouTube

New Jersey schools will remain closed through at least April 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Phil Murphy stressed that the decision to reopen schools is his alone.

All New Jersey schools will remain closed through at least April 17 – and a decision to reopen schools will not be revisited any sooner, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

Murphy ordered all New Jersey public and private schools to close last week until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to reopen them will be his alone, he said.

“I’m aware that some school districts have begun advising families as to when they anticipate reopening,” Murphy said. “Let me be perfectly clear on this: that decision rests with yours truly. We will not be prepared to revisit the closure until at least April 17th. The decision to reopen will be based on careful discussion with our public health and safety experts, and with our educators and districts and will be guided by the facts on the ground.”

April 17 marks the final day of spring break for many public and private schools.

“We will not do this piecemeal,” Murphy said. “We will do this together.”

On Monday, Murphy hinted at the possibility that schools will remain closed “for a long and extended period of time” in order to “ensure that every student is taken care of."

The state announced on Tuesday that all standardized testing scheduled for this spring in New Jersey has been canceled. New Jersey has since applied for a federal waiver to cancel the computerized exams that were scheduled to begin on April 20. Murphy expects that the waiver will be approved.

The New Jersey Student Learning Assessment, which used to be known as the PARCC, is a test taken by students from third grade through high school each spring to examine their proficiency in English and math.

The exam is used to measure student achievement in the classroom and meet both state and federal education standards. It also determines and impacts state and federal aid to school districts.

High school seniors are required to pass the test in order to graduate, but Murphy said that canceling the exams will not prevent seniors from receiving their diplomas this year.

New Jersey has 6,876 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 81 deaths due, as of Thursday afternoon. Only New York has more. South Jersey has 194 coronavirus cases.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 New Jersey Schools Phil Murphy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Decoding Howie Roseman's comments about the Eagles' secondary
032620MalcolmJenkins

Government

New Jersey to crackdown on violators of coronavirus stay-at-home mandate
new jersey stay at home mass gatherings ban coronavirus

Illness

Loss of sense of smell might also be a COVID-19 symptom
COVID-19 smell tastes symptom

Eagles

Your yearly 'Will the Eagles have Kelly green jerseys soon' update
032620KevinKolb

HBO

March streaming madness: Vote on our bracket for the best show (Round 1 — HBO)
64 hbo.jpg

Entertainment

Pennsylvania librarian creates free, virtual Harry Potter escape room for kids
Harry Potter

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved