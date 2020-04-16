More News:

April 16, 2020

New Jersey schools closed another four weeks due to COVID-19 crisis

May 15 is they earliest students could go back, and that date is subject to potential additional delays, Gov. Murphy says

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Coronavirus
New Jersey schools Feliphe Schiarolli/via Unsplash

New Jersey classrooms will remain empty until at least May 15 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Remote learning will continue.

New Jersey students won't be walking into a classroom for at least another four weeks.

All schools will remain closed through May 15 to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his daily briefing Thursday.

"We cannot be guided by emotion, we need to be guided by where the facts on the ground, science and public health take us," Murphy said. "And that means it will not be safe to reopen our schools or start sports back up for at lest another four weeks."

RELATED: Face masks, fever checks will be part of 'new normal' in New Jersey after coronavirus relents, Murphy predicts

Murphy held off on closing schools for the remainder of the academic year, as Pennsylvania has done. But he cautioned residents against reading too much into May 15 as a date to reopen society. Rather, the extension gives New Jersey one last chance to determine whether schools could reopen later this spring. 

Schools have been closed since March 18. Murphy previously said that they would remain that way until at least April 17, the final day of spring break for many schools. He emphasized that he would make the call on reopening schools – not individual school or districts.

Murphy had hinted several times this week that an announcement concerning the fate of schools was coming. 

All standardized testing scheduled for this spring was previously canceled. New Jersey received a federal waiver to cancel the computerized exams that were scheduled to begin Monday.

The cancellation of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment, previously known as the PARCC, will not prevent high school seniors or eighth graders from receiving their diplomas this year. Additionally, the 2019-20 student assessment requirements have been waived for those same students. 

New Jersey had 71,030 COVID-19 cases, including 3,156 deaths, through Wednesday. North Jersey has been hit hardest by the coronavirus. South Jersey had 3,998 cases and 108 deaths.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Coronavirus New Jersey COVID-19 Schools Phil Murphy Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

PhillyRank: Ranking the best pro athletes in Philadelphia right now (40-31)
Philly-Rank-40_041320

Nature

Delaware River named 2020 River of the Year by national environmental organization
Delaware River 2020

Illness

Some Philly-area hospitals 'near capacity' for COVID-19 patients in ICUs
ICUs COVID-19 Philly

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Al Horford trade options, Donovan Mitchell, Final Fantasy VII and pizza debates
4_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Fairmount

Rainbow balloons fill Fairmount in Philadelphia
Rainbow balloons Fairmount

Food & Drink

Pizzeria Vetri selling pizza kits, hosting class on Instagram
Pizzeria Vetri pizza kits

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved