April 14, 2020

COVID-19 testing site to open at Camden County College’s campus in Gloucester Twp.

The drive-up testing site will be open on Wednesday

By Pat Ralph
A new COVID-19 testing site will open at Camden County College's Blackwood campus in Gloucester Twp. on Wednesday.

A new COVID-19 drive-up testing site will open on Wednesday at Camden County College’s Blackwood campus in Gloucester Twp. for first responders, healthcare workers, and other essential workers across the county who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The testing site, which will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., will only be open to county residents who make an appointment, are symptomatic, and have received approval to be tested from a medical provider or primary care physician. The Camden County Health Department and Freeholder Board, as well as Jefferson Health New Jersey, came together to open up the new testing site.

“We are proud to work with one of our outstanding regional health systems, Jefferson, to open this new COVID-19 testing site to serve the needs of first responders, essential workers and the citizens of Camden County,” Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said. “As the entire country and state continues to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important that those on the front lines and county residents have access and opportunity to testing. This initiative combined with social distancing and other mitigation factors will help us break the back of this virus.”

This is Jefferson Health New Jersey’s third testing site to be set up during the pandemic, as it has previously opened drive-through ones in Washington Twp. and Cherry Hill.

“Jefferson is committed to improving the lives of our community members,” said Brian Sweeney, who is the Interim President of Jefferson Health New Jersey. “By partnering with the Camden County Freeholders to open and provide clinical support for this new drive-through COVID-19 testing site, we can make a direct impact in the lives of front-line workers in this battle against coronavirus. By taking care of those who are taking care of others, our healthcare organization will help ‘flatten the curve’ of infection.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his daily briefing on Tuesday that the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, in partnership with Accurate Diagnostic Labs, has opened a drive-thru testing site in Deptford, Gloucester County for both career and volunteer first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. Testing is available for healthcare professionals by appointment only.

New Jersey reported 4,059 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 68,824 as of Tuesday afternoon. There have now been 2,805 deaths due to COVID-19 in New Jersey, which is the second-most of any state across the country.

While the vast majority of confirmed cases have appeared in North Jersey, South Jersey has reported 3,806 cases and 92 deaths due to the virus.

Some of the other COVID-19 testing sites in South Jersey are located at Cooper’s Poynt Park in Camden and Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill.

Pat Ralph
