More Health:

March 18, 2020

Here's how – and where – to get tested for coronavirus in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

People need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and have a referral from their doctor

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
Coronavirus Testing Sites Pennsylvania Yegor Aleyev/SIPA

Several rapid coronavirus testing sites have opened up in the Philadelphia region, New Jersey and Delaware. Testing is recommended for people who are already experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and have a referral from a health care provider.

Several rapid coronavirus testing sites are now open in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. 

Access to these sites remains limited to people who have obtained a direct referral from their doctor. People who are already sick are being prioritized. 

In order to get a tested, a person must be experiencing the two most common coronavirus symptoms – a fever and a dry cough. They also must get a direct referral from their health care provider, who will help them identify the appropriate testing site. 

Testing at Philadelphia sites is free, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley in Tuesday's daily coronavirus briefing. 

The actual testing process is simple. A sample is taken from a patient's nasal cavity by inserting a swab into their nose. The sample is then sent to a lab for processing, which typically takes one to three days.

Delaware previously opened a temporary drive-through testing site in New Castle County, but it has since closed. Christiana Care Health System made testing temporarily available to Wilmington residents, after which the number of coronavirus cases in the state doubled from eight to 16.

Construction of two mass-testing sites is underway in Pennsylvania, including one at the Sports Complex in South Philly. The other is a drive-thru site in Montgomery County scheduled to open March 23. 

The list below shows include both current and upcoming testing sites in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, organized by county..

Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia County

• University of Pennsylvania in University City

• Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in University City

• Jefferson Hospital in Center City

• Temple University in North Philly 

• Sports Complex in South Philly

Delaware County

• Penn Health in Radnor

Montgomery County 

• Jefferson Health in Abington – opening March 23 

New Jersey:

Camden County

•Blackwood Campus of Camden Community College – awaiting the availability of tests

Hudson County

• Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus

• Riverside Medical Group in Secaucus

Middlesex County

• Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick

Bergen County

• Bergen County Community College in Paramus – upcoming

• Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck

Monmouth County

• PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel – upcoming

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia Montgomery County Testing COVID-19 New Jersey Camden County Pennsylvania Delaware County Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Recapping the Eagles' second day of free agency, or uh, legal tampering
031820MalcolmJenkins

Religion

Catholic leaders suspend Masses indefinitely to mitigate coronavirus spread in Philly, South Jersey
Archdiocese Philadelphia mass schedule coronavirus

Prevention

New Jersey malls, movie theaters and amusement parks must close, Gov. Murphy orders
new jersey malls coronavirus

Sixers

Joel Embiid just turned 26. How does he compare to Sixers greats at that age?
17_Joel_Embiid__Sixers_76ers_KateFrese.jpg

Self-Care

Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties
Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing
Netflix Party

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved