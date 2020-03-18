Here's how – and where – to get tested for coronavirus in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Several rapid coronavirus testing sites are now open in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Access to these sites remains limited to people who have obtained a direct referral from their doctor. People who are already sick are being prioritized.

In order to get a tested, a person must be experiencing the two most common coronavirus symptoms – a fever and a dry cough. They also must get a direct referral from their health care provider, who will help them identify the appropriate testing site.

Testing at Philadelphia sites is free, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley in Tuesday's daily coronavirus briefing.



The actual testing process is simple. A sample is taken from a patient's nasal cavity by inserting a swab into their nose. The sample is then sent to a lab for processing, which typically takes one to three days.

Delaware previously opened a temporary drive-through testing site in New Castle County, but it has since closed. Christiana Care Health System made testing temporarily available to Wilmington residents, after which the number of coronavirus cases in the state doubled from eight to 16.

Construction of two mass-testing sites is underway in Pennsylvania, including one at the Sports Complex in South Philly. The other is a drive-thru site in Montgomery County scheduled to open March 23.

The list below shows include both current and upcoming testing sites in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, organized by county..

Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia County

• University of Pennsylvania in University City

• Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in University City

• Jefferson Hospital in Center City

• Temple University in North Philly

• Sports Complex in South Philly



Delaware County

• Penn Health in Radnor

Montgomery County

• Jefferson Health in Abington – opening March 23

New Jersey:

Camden County

•Blackwood Campus of Camden Community College – awaiting the availability of tests

Hudson County

• Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus

• Riverside Medical Group in Secaucus

Middlesex County

• Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick

Bergen County

• Bergen County Community College in Paramus – upcoming

• Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck

Monmouth County

• PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel – upcoming