More Health:

March 24, 2020

Cooper Foundation launches COVID-19 Assistance Fund seeking monetary donations, medical supplies

Contributions will support health care workers on the front line of South Jersey's coronavirus outbreak

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
Cooper University Health Care's Foundation establishes COVID-19 Assistance Fund Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Cooper Foundation has launched a COVID-19 Assistance Fund to benefit Cooper University Health Care professionals treating coronavirus patients. The health system is seeking monetary contributions, meal donations and various medical supplies, including N95 respirators, surgical masks, gowns and gloves.

The Cooper Foundation has a established a COVID-19 Assistance Fund to benefit the Cooper University Health Care professionals working to stem the coronavirus outbreak in South Jersey. 

The new fund will accept monetary contributions, meal donations and personal protection equipment supplies. All monetary donations will be used to immediately purchase necessary medical equipment and supplies. 

George E. Norcross, III, Cooper board chairman, and Philip A. Norcross, Cooper Foundation chairman, announced the formation of the fund on Tuesday.

"We are grateful that so many in our community have reached out to ask how they can assist Cooper doctors, nurses, and front line professionals as they care for patients during the COVID-19 outbreak," George Norcross said. "We appreciate all of the messages of support and this new fund will allow people to directly provide resources to help our front line medical professionals."

George and his children, Lexie and Alex, as well as Philip and Carole Norcross, made $10,000 contributions to launch the fund. Lexie Norcross is the founder and chairwoman of PhillyVoice and sits on the Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees. 

Cooper specifically needs direct donations of N95 respiratory masks, disposable surgical masks, surgical gowns, gloves and eye shields to protect health care professionals caring for COVID-19 patients.

Anyone interested in supporting Cooper is also encouraged to contribute to the fund.

"These are extraordinary times and we have seen the people of New Jersey come together in past times of crisis," Phil Norcross said. "As the leading academic health system in southern New Jersey, Cooper has the expertise to provide the highest level of care to those infected with COVID-19 and this initiative will give members of the community the ability to directly impact those on the front lines providing care."

Full Disclosure: George E. Norcross III is the father of PhillyVoice Founder and Chairwoman Lexie Norcross. Philip A. Norcross is her uncle. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus South Jersey COVID-19 Cooper University Health Care Donations Cooper University Hospital

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Who would win an all-time Sixers one-on-one bracket? Vote on the first region
Wilt-Chamberlain_032420_usat

Government

New Jersey to crackdown on violators of coronavirus stay-at-home mandate
new jersey stay at home mass gatherings ban coronavirus

Illness

Loss of sense of smell might also be a COVID-19 symptom
COVID-19 smell tastes symptom

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Thank god for the NFL offseason, a 'needed distraction'
112419TomBradyBillBelichick

Streaming

March streaming madness: Vote on our bracket for the best show (Round 1 — Netflix)
64 Netflix.jpg

Entertainment

Audible offers free audiobooks for kids during self-quarantine
Audible free audiobooks during coronavirus crisis

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved