Cooper Foundation launches COVID-19 Assistance Fund seeking monetary donations, medical supplies

The Cooper Foundation has a established a COVID-19 Assistance Fund to benefit the Cooper University Health Care professionals working to stem the coronavirus outbreak in South Jersey.

The new fund will accept monetary contributions, meal donations and personal protection equipment supplies. All monetary donations will be used to immediately purchase necessary medical equipment and supplies.

George E. Norcross, III, Cooper board chairman, and Philip A. Norcross, Cooper Foundation chairman, announced the formation of the fund on Tuesday.

"We are grateful that so many in our community have reached out to ask how they can assist Cooper doctors, nurses, and front line professionals as they care for patients during the COVID-19 outbreak," George Norcross said. "We appreciate all of the messages of support and this new fund will allow people to directly provide resources to help our front line medical professionals."

George and his children, Lexie and Alex, as well as Philip and Carole Norcross, made $10,000 contributions to launch the fund. Lexie Norcross is the founder and chairwoman of PhillyVoice and sits on the Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees.

Cooper specifically needs direct donations of N95 respiratory masks, disposable surgical masks, surgical gowns, gloves and eye shields to protect health care professionals caring for COVID-19 patients.



Anyone interested in supporting Cooper is also encouraged to contribute to the fund.



"These are extraordinary times and we have seen the people of New Jersey come together in past times of crisis," Phil Norcross said. "As the leading academic health system in southern New Jersey, Cooper has the expertise to provide the highest level of care to those infected with COVID-19 and this initiative will give members of the community the ability to directly impact those on the front lines providing care."

Full Disclosure: George E. Norcross III is the father of PhillyVoice Founder and Chairwoman Lexie Norcross. Philip A. Norcross is her uncle.