More Health:

April 11, 2020

Coronavirus vaccine backed by Bill Gates enters human testing on Penn volunteers

Researchers at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine are testing a second coronavirus vaccine on people

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Vaccines
vaccine coronavirus human testng GoogleMaps/StreetView

A coronavirus vaccine sponsored in part by Bill Gates' charitable foundation is becoming the second vaccine to enter human testing, and being administered to volunteers at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.

A coronavirus vaccine sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is being tested on volunteers at the University of Pennsylvania.

The vaccine is the second potential COVID-19 vaccine to enter human testing, since the FDA accepted its application Monday. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as other nonprofits, have sped up testing of the vaccine with donations to the company developing it, reported TechCrunch.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals developed the drug, now called INO-4800, in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., and is testing the drug on two volunteer groups. Individuals at the Center for Pharmaceutical Research in Kansas City, Missouri, as well as Penn's Perelman School of Medicine will receive testing. 

Around 40 volunteers at Penn will be injected with a skin-deep shot instead of the usually deeper jab, according to the New York Post, then given a tiny zap with an electrical device. The DNA vaccine will be tested in two phases.

Since the vaccine is not made using the actual virus, there isn't a chance of getting infected from being injected with vaccine INO-4800.

Donations from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have allowed testing to scale up quickly by producing thousands of doses of INO-4800 in a few weeks. 

This is the second coronavirus vaccine to enter human testing. A vaccine, mRNA-1273 created by Moderna, Inc. was tested in individuals in Seattle around mid-March, and plans to enter Phase 2 of testing later this Spring. 

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh also are developing a vaccine, named SARS-CoV-2, which has been submitted to the FDA for approval to enter human testing. This vaccine is delivered through a "Velcro-like patch" with 400 tiny needles which is applied to a patient's skin. 

Invio researcher Kate Broderick described the new vaccine being tested at Penn as like "giving the body an FBI wanted poster so it can recognize the enemy."

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Vaccines Philadelphia COVID-19 Disease

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 NFL Draft preview: Wide receivers
041120CeeDeeLamb

Government

Vice President Mike Pence urges Philly to ramp up social distancing 'now more than ever'
Mike Pence Philly COVID-19

Illness

New Jersey may be flattening its curve – but there's a long road ahead, Murphy says
New Jersey flattening the curve infection rate data

Sixers

Vote in final Sweet 16 matchups of all-time Sixers one-on-one bracket, featuring Dr. J and Andrew Toney
julius-erving_041020_usat

Television

New 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' episodes written in quarantine, Rob McElhenney says
Always Sunny COVID-19

Easter

Andrea Bocelli to perform on Easter Sunday from empty Italian cathedral
Andrea Bocelli to perform on Easter from empty Italian cathedral

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved