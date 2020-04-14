Pennsylvania, New Jersey governors reiterate need for regional approach to reopen economy

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy both reiterated to reporters on Tuesday the necessity for a regional, multi-state approach to reopening the economy after the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s statement on Monday that he has “total authority” over the reopening of the economy after the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Wolf said that it remains the responsibility of the states to decide when is the right time and what is the proper way to reopen their economies.

"We had the responsibility for addressing the needs that we all had in this crisis," Wolf said. "That involves closing schools, sheltering in home, closing businesses, that sort of thing. I think, given the fact that we had the responsibility for closing the state down, we also have the responsibility to figure out how we're going to reopen.”

Wolf also commended the federal government for being “as responsible as they possibly can given the scarcity of resources that the nation faces."

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware all joined a seven-state regional council on Monday that will be focused on developing a plan to reopen the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are also part of the panel, which will consist of each governor’s chief of staff, a public health expert, and an economic development expert from each state.

The council is tasked with considering options for reopening the region's economy that adhere to public health concerns and minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Economic, social, and scientific data will drive the decisions that are made, the governors said.

Without mentioning the regional council by name, President Trump compared all seven governors and the formation of the panel to the mutineers from the 1962 film “Mutiny on the Bounty”, saying in a tweet on Tuesday that “a good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain.”

When asked by a reporter about the tweet, Gov. Murphy said that it is an “and-both” solution, meaning that reopening the economy requires working together both with the federal government and neighboring states in the region.

“We’re the densest state in the nation and we sit in the densest region of the nation,” Murphy said. “We would be abdicating our responsibilities if we first and foremost didn’t do what we needed to do within the four walls of New Jersey. But we gotta make sure we’re at least harmonized, if not more so, with our neighbors. That’s an absolute necessity. And we saw that as we all closed down our economies and closed down our states. You couldn’t have the unintended consequence of a restaurant with one set of rules on one side of the Hudson [River] or the Delaware [River] and a restaurant on the other side having a different set. We have to have that same level of coordination as we begin to think through what we’re gonna need to reopen. We’ve just put more of a specific ring around this calling it a council.”

“That is not in lieu of, not instead of, it never will be instead of a deep cooperation that we need with the federal government,” Murphy continued. “You need both. There’s no substituting the federal government of the United States of America in any challenging period, let alone a once-a-century healthcare crisis. There’s no substitution for that big gorilla. I can say with great confidence that we need the administration. We need the federal government and the full force of it, and I can say with a similar passion that we need the same reality with our regional partners. Both of those statements can stand. They’re not at odds with each other, nor the actions which underpin them.”

Pennsylvania and New Jersey have instituted stay-at-home orders and ordered non-essential businesses to shut down to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Pennsylvania recorded 1,146 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 25,345 as of Tuesday afternoon. The commonwealth has suffered 584 total deaths due to COVID-19.

Philadelphia and the four surrounding counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania have 13,124 positive COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths due to the virus.

New Jersey reported 4,059 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 68,824 as of Tuesday afternoon. There have now been 2,805 deaths due to COVID-19 in New Jersey, which is the second-most of any state across the country.

While the vast majority of confirmed cases have appeared in North Jersey, South Jersey has reported 3,806 cases and 92 deaths due to the virus.