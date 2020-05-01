More News:

May 01, 2020

New Jersey residents can proceed with virtual weddings during COVID-19 crisis

Gov. Murphy relaxes solemnization requirements

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Weddings Coronavirus
Murphy Wedding License Virtual Photo by Benita Elizabeth Vivin/on Unsplash

New Jersey is permitting wedding ceremonies to be held over video conferencing during the COVID-19 crisis, easing solemnization requirements.

New Jersey will begin permitting virtual weddings amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday that he would sign an executive order easing the solemnization requirements for marriages, allowing wedding ceremonies to be held using video conferencing. 

In-person ceremonies can still continue if social distancing measures are in place, Murphy said. There must be fewer than 10 guests and attendees must wear masks and stay six feet apart. However, wedding venues are considered non-essential businesses and must remain closed. 

Murphy also said he'd sign a order relaxing the in-person requirement for minors to obtain working papers. School districts will no longer need to give approval amid the pandemic. 

Weekend Warning 

With golf courses and parks set to reopen this weekend, Murphy reminded residents to maintain social distancing recommendations. That includes staying six feet away from other people and wearing a mask. 

"I cannot stress enough how important this weekend will be," Murphy said during his daily briefing. "If we see the so-called knucklehead behavior, we will not hesitate to re-close the parks." 

Unemployment Update

Nearly 1 million New Jersey residents have sought unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 crisis began. 

State officials are working to address delays that some residents have encountered when seeking benefits, Murphy said. Most people experiencing delays have filed as self-employed under the federal assistance program for coronavirus aid.

"We appreciate your patience and even your frustration," Murphy said. "Even in normal times, it takes three weeks to process a claim." 

Case Totals

Murphy announced 2,651 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the state's total to 121,190. There were an additional 311 deaths, bringing the toll to 2,651. 

The rate of new infections appears to be dropping. 

"The numbers are getting better, but they are not zero," Murphy said. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weddings Coronavirus New Jersey Marriage Unemployment benefits Phil Murphy COVID-19 Unemployment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Drafting an all-time Eagles fantasy football roster
Terrell-Owens_050120_SIPA

Burlington County

Burlington County woman who survived 1918 Spanish flu pandemic dies of COVID-19 complications
Women coronavirus spanish flu

Prevention

New coronavirus testing sites opening in Camden – but another closing Friday
Camden COVID-19 testing

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' 10 draft picks
043020KVonWallace

Festivals

WXPN's 2020 XPoNential Music Festival in Camden is canceled
XpoNential Music Festival canceled

Food & Drink

Oyster House selling clambake kit, now offering pickup and delivery
Oyster House clambake

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved