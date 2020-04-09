South Jersey woman allegedly coughs on police, says she's 'happy' to spread COVID-19

A New Jersey woman allegedly coughed on police officers, saying she was "happy" to spread the coronavirus to them.

Zharia N. Young, 21, of Woodbine, was involved in a minor car crash while allegedly driving intoxicated in Maurice River, Cumberland County on Tuesday., According to state police, Young allegedly became "belligerent and uncooperative" during her arrest.



She then coughed on the officers and claimed to have COVID-19. Young was charged with making terroristic threats, aggravated assault on an officer and driving while intoxicated.

Several people arrested for intentionally coughing on people amid the coronavirus pandemic.



On March 20, Daniel Tabussi, 57, of North Middleton Township, Pennsylvania was arrested for coughing on an elderly shopper at a grocery store. He allegedly told the victim, who was wearing a face mask and medical gloves, that he had the coronavirus. He was charged with making terroristic threats and related offenses.

George Falcone, 50, of Freehold, New Jersey, is facing charges after allegedly coughing on a Wegmans employee on March 25. The employee asked Falcone to move away from her because she felt he was too close. He allegedly responded by coughing and laughing at the employee. He has been charged with making terroristic threats related offenses.