More News:

May 07, 2020

New Jersey National Guard deploys to state's long-term care facilities to support staffs

More than 120 members will be activated to assist in non-clinical roles

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Goverment Coronavirus
New Jersey national guard nursing homes Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

The New Jersey National Guard will begin helping out at long-term care facilities across the state, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

The New Jersey National Guard will deploy 120 soldiers to long-term care facilities this weekend to support staff trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in this facilities.

The National Guard members who will assist at nursing homes are not clinically trained and will be performing non-medical tasks in the facilities, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. This could include anything from delivering meals to residents to janitorial work to monitoring residents to make sure they are social distancing.

"We know that the heroic frontline staff at these facilities need some extra helping hands," Murphy said. "The nurses and aides on the ground, working to keep their residents safe and healthy, deserve our deepest thanks. They also deserve some backup and relief from the bullpen."

"We don't take this step lightly, but the crisis in our long-term care facilities requires us to take it."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths due to COVID-19 continue to increase at long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. In New Jersey, more than the have been COVID-19 outbreaks confirmed at more than 500 long-term facilities, resulting in 24,874 positive cases and 4,556 deaths due to the virus.

Long-term care facilities account for more than 18% of New Jersey's total number of coronavirus cases and more than half of the state's deaths due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.

New Jersey reported 1,827 more positive coronavirus cases on Thursday, increasing the state's total to 133,635. There have been 8,801 deaths due to the virus statewide. South Jersey has had 12,545 confirmed cases and 580 deaths due to COVID-19.

New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli told NJ Advance Media on Saturday that she had requested that the National Guard assist staffs at nursing homes across the state.

On Tuesday, New Jersey officials opened an investigation into how the state's long-term care facilities have handled the coronavirus outbreak. Led by Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, the New Jersey will review how long-term care facilities were operating before the COVID-19 pandemic and how they responded when the crisis ensued.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Goverment Coronavirus Philadelphia National Guard COVID-19 New Jersey Nursing Homes

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Worst Week: The worst jerseys in Philadelphia sports history
Bryce-Harper_050720_usat

Beach

These Jersey Shore towns have closed beaches, boardwalks, or stopped short-term rentals due to the coronavirus
Jersey shore closed beaches

Illness

As Philly coronavirus cases start to decline, city readies plan for contact tracing
Contact Tracing COVID-19

Eagles

Seven free agent linebackers the Eagles could still target this offseason
Darron-Lee-Eagles_050720_usat

Restaurants

Marc Vetri, Kalaya among five Philly nominees for James Beard Awards
James Beard Philly finalists

Food & Drink

Philly restaurants offering Mother's Day specials
Mother's Day specials

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved