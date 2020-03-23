Rite Aid opens COVID-19 drive-thru testing for first responders only in Northwest Philadelphia

Rite Aid now has a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Philadelphia dedicated to serving health care workers and first responders.

The testing location is at the Rite Aid store at 7401 Ogontz Ave. in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood. The store is located just inside Philadelphia's border with Cheltenham, Montgomery County.

The site is open form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and tests for the coronavirus will be administered in the store's parking lot.

Tests only will be administered to health care workers "with direct contact with patients (not those in administrative roles) or as determined at the state level," according to Rite Aid officials. Workers may get tested for the coronavirus even without exhibiting symptoms and referrals are not needed.

The city opened a drive-thru testing site at Citizen's Bank Park in South Philly on Friday. Currently, the site is only testing people ages 50 and older and health care workers of any age.

The stadium complex site is restricted to those who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Patients do not need referrals to be tested for the coronavirus at the South Philly location.

It is open 2-6 p.m. every day. Philadelphia's Public Health Department tweeted that the Citizen's Bank Park location would be open for an additional hours on Monday, operating from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Other drive-thru testing sites around the city require referrals. This includes sites at the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University, and Jefferson University in Center City and Abington. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia also offers testing near its West Philadelphia campus.

All drive-thru testing sites require that patients stay in their vehicles while waiting to be tested and being tested.