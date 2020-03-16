Penn will have Philly's first drive-thru coronavirus testing site, other locations to follow

The University of Pennsylvania is expected to open Philadelphia's first drive-thru coronavirus testing site on Tuesday, with others to follow as kits become available, city health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Monday.

As cities and towns across the country brace for growing numbers of COVID-19 cases, testing capacity has become an urgent concern to the public.

The drive-thru site at the University of Pennsylvania , once it is establish, will be open only to those who have been directly referred by a physician, Farley said. Tests will not be available to those who show up without express direction from a health care provider.

A spokesperson for Penn Medicine told PhillyVoice on Monday that additional details about the COVID-19 testing site will be available soon.

Farley did not specify the locations of other drive-thru sites that are currently in the works, but he did confirm more location will be opening in Philadelphia.

The availability of coronavirus testing has been a point of anxiety and contention in the United States as clinical labs struggle to meet stringent federal guidelines and obtain required supplies.

Further information on testing availability and access in Philadelphia will be provided here as details become available.