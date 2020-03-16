More Health:

March 16, 2020

Penn will have Philly's first drive-thru coronavirus testing site, other locations to follow

Facility will provide COVID-19 tests to people referred by physicians

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
University of Pennsylvania campus Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Quadrangle at the University of Pennsylvania.

The University of Pennsylvania is expected to open Philadelphia's first drive-thru coronavirus testing site on Tuesday, with others to follow as kits become available, city health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Monday.

As cities and towns across the country brace for growing numbers of COVID-19 cases, testing capacity has become an urgent concern to the public.

The drive-thru site at the University of Pennsylvania , once it is establish, will be open only to those who have been directly referred by a physician, Farley said. Tests will not be available to those who show up without express direction from a health care provider.

A spokesperson for Penn Medicine told PhillyVoice on Monday that additional details about the COVID-19 testing site will be available soon.

Farley did not specify the locations of other drive-thru sites that are currently in the works, but he did confirm more location will be opening in Philadelphia.

The availability of coronavirus testing has been a point of anxiety and contention in the United States as clinical labs struggle to meet stringent federal guidelines and obtain required supplies.

Further information on testing availability and access in Philadelphia will be provided here as details become available.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 University of Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

One last look at the Eagles' players headed to free agency
031620NelsonAgholor

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Sixers

If coronavirus forces NBA into extended hiatus, they should cancel the season
Wells-Fargo-Center-Locked_031620_usat

Work

Tips for working from home and setting up your new remote office
Working from home tips

Festivals

Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly
Mind, Body and Bubbly event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved