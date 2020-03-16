More Health:

March 16, 2020

Philly bars, restaurants ordered to close as coronavirus restrictions broaden

All non-essential businesses must close by 5 p.m. Monday, city officials say

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
Coronavirus bars restaurants Philly Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia bars and dine-in restaurants must close as officials seek to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the city.

All non-essential businesses in Philadelphia, including bars and restaurants, have been ordered to close by 5 p.m. Monday as city officials enact more stringent restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus. 

They must remain closed through at least March 27, Mayor Jim Kenney announced. Restaurants can remain open for delivery or take-out, but dining services must cease.

"These changes will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly," Kenney said. "We're well aware of the potential devastating effect they will have on the businesses and workers in our city. ... For now, I urge all businesses and residents to observe these restrictions so that the threat of this virus can quickly be eliminated."

Essential commercial establishments, including grocery stores, big box stores, pharmacies, discount stores, hardware stores, gas stations, banks, post offices and laundromats and dry cleaners, may remain open. 

To support city businesses, the city and PIDC are launching a program to provide new grants and zero-interest loans to businesses that make less than $5 million in annual revenue. Application details will be announced in the days to come. 

Officials also expanded the city's sick leave law so that all Philadelphia workers can use their paid sick leave to cover coronavirus-related closures or to care for children affected by school closures. Quarantines also are covered. 

Philadelphia has nine coronavirus cases, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. Officials are waiting on the results of another 44 tests and following 104 people who have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19.

City courts are suspended through April 1. Jurors do not need to report. 

Additionally, all non-essential city services are halted. City government buildings will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday. Essential services include public safety, health and human services, utilities, sanitation and payroll. 

Gov. Tom Wolf previously ordered bars and restaurants to close in the four suburban Philly counties after initially urging all non-essential businesses to temporarily shut down on their own. 

But city officials resisted making such calls. Bars and restaurants were packed over the weekend as people celebrated the upcoming St. Patrick's Day holiday. 

Now, those establishments will be shuttered.  

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia Infectious Disease Gas Stations City Hall City Government Grocery Stores Pharmacies Bars Supermarkets COVID-19 Restaurants Jim Kenney

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

One last look at the Eagles' players headed to free agency
031620NelsonAgholor

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Sixers

If coronavirus forces NBA into extended hiatus, they should cancel the season
Wells-Fargo-Center-Locked_031620_usat

Work

Tips for working from home and setting up your new remote office
Working from home tips

Festivals

Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly
Mind, Body and Bubbly event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved