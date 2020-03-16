Philly bars, restaurants ordered to close as coronavirus restrictions broaden

All non-essential businesses in Philadelphia, including bars and restaurants, have been ordered to close by 5 p.m. Monday as city officials enact more stringent restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus.

They must remain closed through at least March 27, Mayor Jim Kenney announced. Restaurants can remain open for delivery or take-out, but dining services must cease.

"These changes will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly," Kenney said. "We're well aware of the potential devastating effect they will have on the businesses and workers in our city. ... For now, I urge all businesses and residents to observe these restrictions so that the threat of this virus can quickly be eliminated."

Essential commercial establishments, including grocery stores, big box stores, pharmacies, discount stores, hardware stores, gas stations, banks, post offices and laundromats and dry cleaners, may remain open.

To support city businesses, the city and PIDC are launching a program to provide new grants and zero-interest loans to businesses that make less than $5 million in annual revenue. Application details will be announced in the days to come.

Officials also expanded the city's sick leave law so that all Philadelphia workers can use their paid sick leave to cover coronavirus-related closures or to care for children affected by school closures. Quarantines also are covered.

Philadelphia has nine coronavirus cases, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. Officials are waiting on the results of another 44 tests and following 104 people who have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19.

City courts are suspended through April 1. Jurors do not need to report.

Additionally, all non-essential city services are halted. City government buildings will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday. Essential services include public safety, health and human services, utilities, sanitation and payroll.

Gov. Tom Wolf previously ordered bars and restaurants to close in the four suburban Philly counties after initially urging all non-essential businesses to temporarily shut down on their own.

But city officials resisted making such calls. Bars and restaurants were packed over the weekend as people celebrated the upcoming St. Patrick's Day holiday.

Now, those establishments will be shuttered.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.