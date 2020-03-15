Philadelphia and the coronavirus: Photos of a city in limbo

Eventually, time will be delineated in two distinct periods: life before the coronavirus and life after the coronavirus. But for now, everyone is stuck in this moment in the middle.

Empty store shelves, closed schools, closed malls, dispensation from church, and social distancing will not be the norm forever. Still, as people navigate it in real time, it's difficult to see beyond this weird world we're experiencing today.

In one way, it's like a blizzard without the actual snow. The sun beaming in through the window and the unseasonably mild weather confuse the brain more, involuntarily conjuring memories of parks filled with families and business corridors bustling with shoppers. Trying to reconcile what we know, based on predictably repetitive life experiences, with this current, contradictory, temporary reality creates feelings of anxiety for some.

Below are images capturing what Philadelphia looked like in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, preserving how city life appeared for a moment in this uncertain state.

Photos were taken by Kate Frese.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice Normally a highly foot-trafficked spot in Philadelphia on any workday, there were noticeably fewer people walking through the City Hall courtyard on Friday March 13, 2020.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice Streets and sidewalks were all-but empty outside Philadelphia City Hall on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice There were few passengers waiting for trains at the City Hall SEPTA station in Philadelphia on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia was open on Friday, March 13, 2020, but with the number of people working remotely and others practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, diners were scarce.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice Just a few cases of water remained in stock at the Target on the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Center City on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice The City Hall SEPTA station in Center City was mostly deserted on Friday, March 13, 2020, as many people worked remotely and others practiced social distancing amid concerns about the the coronavirus.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia was open Friday, March 13, 2020, but with the number of people working remotely and others practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many tables were empty.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice The line of shoppers stocking up on food and supplies amid the region's coronavirus outbreak stretched outside the Aldi supermarket on the 4400 block of Market Street in West Philly on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice Customers preparing to be home for an extended time because of the coronavirus had bought up all the toilet paper at the Target store on the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Philadelphia by Friday, March 13, 2020.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice Customers bought up all the hand soap at the Target store on the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Philadelphia by Friday, March 13, 2020. Health officials have repeatedly advised people to wash their hands frequently to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice A shopper at the Aldi supermarket in West Philly picks from the store's dwindling supply of toilet paper on Friday, March 13, 2020. Thousands of shoppers in the Philadelphia region stocked up on household supplies and food as coronavirus restrictions increased this week.

Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice The Philadelphia Municipal Services Building's concourse is usually crowded with people midday on a workday, but on Friday, March 13, 2020, it was nearly deserted as people worked remotely and practiced social distancing amid the coronavirus epidemic.