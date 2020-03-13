More News:

King of Prussia Mall remains open despite order from Gov. Wolf

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Coronavirus
The King of Prussia Mall defied an order from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, as has been urged for all non-essential retail businesses in Montgomery County. The governor's orders are not legally mandatory at this time.

Simon Property Group, the operator of King of Prussia Mall, indicated on its website Friday that the shopping destination will not close despite recommendations by Pennsylvania officials to stem the spread of coronavirus in Montgomery County.

“With respect to Governor Wolf’s statement, the Governor did not mandate store closures and did not define what nonessential retail is,” a statement from mall management said.

On Thursday, the Gov. Tom Wolf's administration implemented strict guidelines and restrictions in Montgomery County, where Pennsylvania has recorded its highest total of COVID-19 cases. The governor joined county commissioner Valerie Arkoosh in urging the closure of all businesses other than gas stations, grocery stores and pharmacies.

The King of Prussia Mall is home to more than 450 stores and 30 eateries.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will comply with any federal, state or local government requirements as they arise," mall management said in the statement according to Patch.

Other nearby malls, including the Willow Grove Park Mall and the Plymouth Meeting Mall, both announced they would temporarily close during the health crisis.

State liquor stores, operated by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, will remain open, the PLCB said Friday. 

While the orders from Wolf are not mandatory, the administration is strongly urging businesses to close temporarily to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

